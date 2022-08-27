If you’re a commuter traveling into Boston, be prepared for delays and changes over the next month as the MBTA shuts down the Orange Line and Green Line Extension for long-awaited repairs after derailments, fires, and mechanical issues. While the update is expected to alleviate safety concerns and improve the ridership experience, the 30-day shutdown is predicted to wreak havoc on the region as crews work around the clock, attempting to do five years of work in one month.
The Federal Transit Administration issued several safety directives this summer for the MBTA, and highlighted thousands of unaddressed infrastructure defects, including rollaway train dangers, and an understaffed control center.
The shutdown has drawn ire from city residents and inspired memes and parodies, including an update on the classic Kingston Trio song that calls to put “Charlie (Baker) on the M(B)TA” to experience the agency’s disarray.
In order to divert riders from the Green and Orange lines, the MBTA is implementing a shuttle system, moving more vehicles onto the street, which is expected to result in traffic delays stretching across Greater Boston. The MBTA Board of Directors recently voted to authorize a $37 million deal for Yankee Line, Inc. to provide shuttle service.
Senator Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley called for the MBTA to make the entire T system free for the duration of the shutdown; the MBTA says that the diversion shuttles will be free, and CharlieCards will work on the commuter rail in Zones 1A, 1, and 2. The Haverhill commuter rail will be making additional stops along the Orange Line route.
The closures bring together the MBTA and MassDOT as officials prepare for an influx of private vehicles and shuttle buses on roads, especially on interstate and secondary roadways between the city and the North Shore. Commuters who are able to work remotely are encouraged to do so, but should otherwise plan ahead and prepare for potentially longer trips into and around the city in the coming weeks.
In addition, the Green Line closure will be in effect from Union Square in Somerville to Government Center, so be sure to include a few extra minutes for the shuttle bus in your plans if you’re used to taking the Green Line from North Station.
Travelers should also be wary of new student and renter move-in on Thursday, Sept. 1. In addition, traffic is expected to complicate over Labor Day weekend and a September return to work after vacation season, so leave flexibility when traveling through the city on I-93 north and south.
The Orange Line closure affects travel to Logan Airport, and the Sumner Tunnel will also be closed for construction on weekends until May 2023, so plan accordingly.
For more information, visit www.boston.gov/departments/mayors-office/orange-line-shutdown-boston and www.mbta.com/projects/orange-line-track-and-signalupgrades-2022.
