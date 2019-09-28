TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury DPW has been presenting a stormwater management program to discuss the EPA’s unfunded mandate for cities and towns to manage stormwater runoff and to explore ways to pay for this requirement. The town must obtain a permit under the National Pollution Discharge Elimination System protocol, or NPDES. It is an MS4 (municipal separate storm sewer system) permit for communities to drain or discharge to the waters of the United States.
“The new permit represents significant costs in order to administer, maintain, operate and upgrade stormwater infrastructure,” said DPW Superintendent Brian Gilbert.
Knowing this was on the horizon, Tewksbury secured funding to develop a plan via Town Meeting, Gilbert explained. The town then developed a plan with the regional stormwater collaborative, the EPA and others to create a schedule of costs and options for funding. The goal is adoption at Special Town Meeting on Oct. 1.
Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman explained that the DPW has been working for several years to develop a proposal for how the town can fund the requirements. Stormwater is snowmelt and rain and is critically important to manage because the water picks up any pollution on the ground and carries it into rivers, streams and wetlands — any waters of the United States, causing contamination.
Stormwater management consists of numerous steps including education, illicit discharge detection, system mapping, water quality testing, construction site runoff control, upgrade and maintenance of aging infrastructure, and installation of new infrastructure.
Hardiman described the town’s four stormwater management goals: reduce stormwater flooding, control water pollution and improve water quality, meet regulatory requirements, and invest in the future. Flooding in Tewksbury is an issue as the town has many low-lying areas and also does not have drainage systems installed in many locations. Resource areas such as Long Pond, the Shawsheen River and the Merrimack River are at risk.
“Storm drains lead straight to water ways,” said Hardiman, “they do not drain to the sewer for treatment” (a common misconception).
The permit has over 200 requirements the town must meet or suffer fines. The cost will be $1.5 million just to reach permit compliance, and does not include the cost for infrastructure maintenance and improvement. Hardiman stated that communities who did not meet earlier permit requirements were fined a half a million dollars each.
The town already seeks grants and uses state Chapter 90 transportation funds, but it is not enough and other projects suffer. Funding options presented include a tax increase, taking out loans or floating bonds, public and private partnerships, and grants. Each has pros and cons.
The creation of a stormwater enterprise fund would not impact other departments and is fair to residents. Hardiman said that many communities are adopting SEF’s as a funding mechanism to reach the permit requirements and have a predictable and sustainable funding source. Chelmsford, Westfield, Braintree, Pepperell and Reading are among those listed as examples, and Hardiman said many more are in the process of evaluating this approach.
The stormwater footprint is calculated based on a property’s impervious surface such as parking lots, rooftops, patios and sidewalks. The DPW took an average impervious footprint for an average residential parcel, called an ERU (Equivalent Residential Unit). Based on calculations and sample sizes collected, the recommendation is to use a flat fee for single family and one, two, and three-unit residential homes, and then assess a fee based on a measurement and ERU multiplier for commercial and large residential clusters of four units or greater.
Hardiman said that this is a fair way of determining fees and would lower the cost of implementation. As part of the proposed program abatements and credits for implementation of stormwater management infrastructure based on BMPs or best management practices would be offered. Residents would see a line item on their water bill, again in an effort to keep the cost of implementation low and increase convenience.
Hardiman estimated that the average cost to homeowners would be approximately $30 per year, or $2.50 per month. Larger condo complexes would be assessed based on footprint, and commercial and large residential units would be billed at the $30/ERU rate. However, this fee would only cover permit compliance and not add in money for the needed upgrades.
A fee of $75 per year would set in motion funding that would not dip in to the general fund, nor Ch. 90 state funds for roads, providing a way to pay for compliance and improvements without impact to any other capital projects.
“Setting the rate as a dedicated funding source sets the DPW up to comply with EPA permits now and in the future,” said Town Manager Richard Montuori.
Resident Joe Gill asked “what do we get for $1.2 million dollars?” to which Hardiman explained the cost of permit compliance, culvert replacements in town (numbering 120), stormwater improvements such as catch basins, piping, road improvements, operations and maintenance, street sweeping, manhole draining, storm drain cleaning, and more. Gilbert said the system is in “dire” need of maintenance.
For clarity, the vote at Town Meeting is to establish the fund. The Board of Selectmen would set the rate at a separate time, discussing the range of $45-75 per household based on discussion.
The town would like to avoid relying on the general fund for this permit and not take away money from every other department. Gilbert said the permits are not going away so it is important to find a funding source.
Resident John Stadtman asked if the general fund is used, what impacts would be seen in town. Montuori said Ch. 90 money would be impacted; sidewalks, road paving, and drainage are all paid for with that money from the state. If only the minimum is charged to residents, then only compliance is achieved, but infrastructure improvements and maintenance will come out of the stabilization fund and Ch. 90. The slightly higher fee lets the DPW accomplish much needed work that has in fact never been tackled in the community.
The next presentation is Monday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall in advance of Oct. 1 Town Meeting. All residents are welcomed. The presentation is also available online at https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/sites/tewksburyma/files/uploads/tewksbury_sw_financing_presentation_-_9.4_0.pdf
