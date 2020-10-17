TEWKSBURY/WILMINGTON — In the general election for the 19th Middlesex State Representative race, representing the majority of Tewksbury and Wilmington, Republican candidate Alec DiFruscia will challenge incumbent Democrat Dave Robertson.
A lifelong resident of Tewksbury, DiFruscia attended Tewksbury Public Schools, and later graduated from George Washington University in Washington D.C. He enters the race with the intent to positively impact the community he grew up in.
“I’m a life-long Tewksbury resident, and I’m not a career politician,” DiFruscia said on his campaign website. “I’ve worked in the private sector my entire career, so I feel the pain of endless taxes, too much regulation, and the impact of bad politics on our community. But I'm a fighter. I’m not afraid to stand up for what’s right for the working families here — no tax hikes, defend the police, and stand up for small businesses and their chance at economic recovery.”
Key campaign platforms for DiFruscia include the defense of police and law enforcement, and preventing tax increases, as well as lowering sales, meals, and income taxes to five percent. Additional issues include pushing for transparency in government, increasing local aid to schools, infrastructure, and first responders, improving the public school systems overall, and working to combat the opioid epidemic.
In order to get elected, DiFruscia plans on emphasizing face-to-face interaction with voters as a primary messaging tactic. He plans on applying his knowledge of the community to the position in order to best serve constituents.
“I know our community, I know our needs, and I can promise that if elected, I will have your back,” he said on his website. “Between now and election day, I’ll be out knocking doors in your neighborhood, standing out with supporters, and meeting people in every corner of our district.”
To learn more about DiFruscia and his campaign platforms, or to donate to his campaign, visit his website https://www.alecforrep.com. He is also on Twitter and Facebook @AlecforRep, and is reachable by email at alec@alecforrep.com and by phone at 978-758-0333.
