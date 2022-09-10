Liz Cleaves and her dog Anya Lorin

Liz Cleaves and her dog Anya Lorin. Anya is retired from competition but continues to be the face of Auntie Dog and participates in community events while still working as a therapy dog at Tewksbury Hospital. Cleaves is providing training for the Tewksbury police department’s comfort dogs at her studio on Main Street. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — “We’ve doubled our space and are open seven days a week,” said Auntie Dog Training Studio owner Liz Cleaves about her business’s re­cent move to 1201 Main St.

The long-established Tewksbury dog training center is now offering trick classes, competition, and rally training in addition to obedience training.

“I’m pleased we can of­fer more therapy dog sessions now,” said Cleaves, who credits the Town of Tewksbury for helping ex­pedite her business move.

“Everyone was very help­ful,” she said.

Cleaves is happy with the new space and said the grounds are more conducive to outdoor and real-world training.

Cleaves is also the training director for Auntie Dog and is an AKC Rally Judge, AKC C.G.C. evaluator, Therapy Dogs Inter­national evaluator and ac­tively competes in Rally and Obedience skills events with her two-year-old Bos­ton Terrier, Sun­wood’s FortaTude, CD, RE, TDI.

Cleaves is donating training services for the Tewksbury Police Depart­ment’s comfort dogs Waf­fles and Dr. Brownie McSnuggles. Brownie is training to become The Front Line Initiative’s Cri­sis Co-Response & Com­fort Dog. She will be work­ing with the Tewks­bury, Chelmsford, Bille­rica, Dra­cut & Tyngs­borough Po­lice Depart­ments.

Dr. Brownie is currently enrolled in the Auntie Dog Training Camp, according to Cleaves. Officer Waffles works with SRO Eric Han­ley in the Tewksbury Pub­lic Schools and joined the force in December of 2021. Waffles is a certified Ca­nine Good Citizen (CGC), an American Kennel Club standard for obedience be­haviors. Dr. Brownie join­ed the action in early 2022.

Cleaves provides training for dogs from all over the country, but her primary base is New Hamp­shire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. She has sev­en trainers and two kennel assistants and noted that the number of students competing and tit­ling in AKC events is on the rise.

“The larger training room provides an AKC regulation size ring for Rally and Obedience clas­ses and Shows,” said Cleaves.

Auntie Dog is also part of Therapy Dogs Interna­tional. Therapy dogs are used in hospitals, senior centers, and adult day programs to help soothe and in some cases stimulate patients. The dogs must complete a battery of real-world scenarios such as allowing themselves to be pet by stran­gers, not reacting to loud noises or confusing environments, and avoiding tempting food on the floor.

“A pill or other medicine could be on the floor and we don’t know what it is,” said Cleaves. “We have to be sure the dog will walk right by it and respond to the owner’s voice command.”

Dogs are increasingly being used by police de­partments, schools, and universities to support student well-being. Accor­ding to multiple studies, dogs can promote a sense of belonging in school, reduce stress and anxiety, and even facilitate learning.

Other services that Aun­tie Dog provides include puppy training, behavior modification, therapy dog testing, remote collar training, and a host of competition preparation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.