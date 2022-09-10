TEWKSBURY — “We’ve doubled our space and are open seven days a week,” said Auntie Dog Training Studio owner Liz Cleaves about her business’s recent move to 1201 Main St.
The long-established Tewksbury dog training center is now offering trick classes, competition, and rally training in addition to obedience training.
“I’m pleased we can offer more therapy dog sessions now,” said Cleaves, who credits the Town of Tewksbury for helping expedite her business move.
“Everyone was very helpful,” she said.
Cleaves is happy with the new space and said the grounds are more conducive to outdoor and real-world training.
Cleaves is also the training director for Auntie Dog and is an AKC Rally Judge, AKC C.G.C. evaluator, Therapy Dogs International evaluator and actively competes in Rally and Obedience skills events with her two-year-old Boston Terrier, Sunwood’s FortaTude, CD, RE, TDI.
Cleaves is donating training services for the Tewksbury Police Department’s comfort dogs Waffles and Dr. Brownie McSnuggles. Brownie is training to become The Front Line Initiative’s Crisis Co-Response & Comfort Dog. She will be working with the Tewksbury, Chelmsford, Billerica, Dracut & Tyngsborough Police Departments.
Dr. Brownie is currently enrolled in the Auntie Dog Training Camp, according to Cleaves. Officer Waffles works with SRO Eric Hanley in the Tewksbury Public Schools and joined the force in December of 2021. Waffles is a certified Canine Good Citizen (CGC), an American Kennel Club standard for obedience behaviors. Dr. Brownie joined the action in early 2022.
Cleaves provides training for dogs from all over the country, but her primary base is New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. She has seven trainers and two kennel assistants and noted that the number of students competing and titling in AKC events is on the rise.
“The larger training room provides an AKC regulation size ring for Rally and Obedience classes and Shows,” said Cleaves.
Auntie Dog is also part of Therapy Dogs International. Therapy dogs are used in hospitals, senior centers, and adult day programs to help soothe and in some cases stimulate patients. The dogs must complete a battery of real-world scenarios such as allowing themselves to be pet by strangers, not reacting to loud noises or confusing environments, and avoiding tempting food on the floor.
“A pill or other medicine could be on the floor and we don’t know what it is,” said Cleaves. “We have to be sure the dog will walk right by it and respond to the owner’s voice command.”
Dogs are increasingly being used by police departments, schools, and universities to support student well-being. According to multiple studies, dogs can promote a sense of belonging in school, reduce stress and anxiety, and even facilitate learning.
Other services that Auntie Dog provides include puppy training, behavior modification, therapy dog testing, remote collar training, and a host of competition preparation.
