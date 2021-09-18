After record rainfall amounts this summer, many are experiencing a green lawn speckled with tiny mushrooms. This unusual occurrence for early September makes for an ironic segway into the fact that September is National Mushroom Month.
Although a component of many popular recipes, mushrooms are not a vegetable or herb, but rather an edible fungus. This fact alone is a major reason why many refuse to eat mushrooms, thinking of them as a mold, rather than a nutritious part of their everyday diet.
The opinion of a mushroom seems to fall into two distinctive categories. You either love them or you hate them.
For the visual eater, mushrooms are not the most attractive food on the pyramid. Mushrooms lack the appealing bright colors that are associated with nutrient rich fruits and vegetables, causing some to pre-judge the flavor of a mushroom based on their appearance.
However, this drab colored fungi more than makes up for its lackluster appearance with a mild and savory flavor and an impressive nutritional profile.
The nutritional profile of a mushroom varies depending on the variety, but generally speaking, for a small-sized food, it is a powerhouse of good nutrition.
Cholesterol free and low in fat, mushrooms are high in fiber, protein and antioxidants. Antioxidants are used by the human body to protect cells and reduce chronic illness.
Mushrooms are low in calories, approximately 15 calories per one cup serving, and rich in potassium. Potassium is known to reduce the negative impact that sodium can have on the body, and can potentially help reduce high blood pressure.
Many varieties of mushrooms are also a good source of selenium, copper, thiamin, magnesium, phosphorus, and a number of B vitamins.
Although there are more than 14,000 types of mushrooms, only about 3,000 are edible.
It is not recommended to source mushrooms from the wild, or even your backyard, as many varieties are toxic and are hard to distinguish from the edible varieties.
Edible mushrooms are readily available in your local market, offering a large selection of mushroom varieties to fit your culinary needs and tastes.
White Button Mushrooms are the most common of store bought mushrooms. They have a mild flavor that can be enjoyed raw or cooked. If you are not a mushroom fan, this is the best type to try, as it’s quiet flavor blends easily in soups, stews, salads or as a pizza topping.
Portobello Mushrooms are brown and large, often the size of your palm. They have a dense texture and a rich flavor that allows this mushroom to be an excellent meat substitute. You can turn almost any recipe that requires meat into a vegan choice such as stews, salads and sandwiches. Because of their large size, the Portobello is easy to grill and is a good vegan substitute for burgers.
Crimini Mushrooms, a.k.a. Cremino, Swiss Brown, Roman Brown, or Italian Brown, are considered the classic brown mushroom. This mushroom is basically a young Portobello Mushroom, and can be used in recipes to substitute both White Button and standard Portobello mushrooms.
Shiitake Mushrooms, or Black Forest Mushrooms, are grown mainly in Japan, China and Korea, and are predominantly used in Asian cuisine recipes. They have a savory, meaty flavor and pair well in most meat dishes.
Oyster Mushrooms, also called Pleurotus Mushrooms, are now one of the most commonly cultivated edible mushrooms in the world. Because of their thin consistency, they cook faster and more evenly than other varieties, and offer a sweet, delicate flavor that pairs well with lighter cooking like stir fry and saute.
Porcini Mushrooms are often used in Italian cuisine. They have a smooth and creamy texture and a slightly nutty flavor. Fresh Porcini mushrooms are not easy to find in the U.S., but they are available dry, and can be easily reconstructed by soaking them in hot water.
This mushroom is one of the few types of mushrooms that are commercially pickled and readily available in your local store.
Chanterelle Mushrooms are the most popular species of edible wild mushrooms and come in varying colors of orange, yellow and white. They are most commonly used in European, specifically French cuisine, and offer a delicate, spicy flavor that goes well in souffles, cream sauces, soups and pasta dishes.
Truffles are not exactly mushrooms, but are often considered a type of mushroom as they are part of the fungi family. Primarily grown in Europe, truffles are known throughout the world as a delicacy.
Both black and white truffles are considered an “acquired” taste, as they have a strong, earthy flavor and a pungent aroma.
However, if you choose to “acquire” a taste for truffles, be forewarned, as they are one of the world’s most expensive types of produce. Currently, truffles are cashing in at about $95 per ounce for black truffles and about $168 per ounce for white truffles.
For those who have been timid about incorporating mushrooms into your daily diet, fear not, for the mushroom’s mild flavor transcends easily into many recipes.
At the breakfast table, mushrooms are a perfect addition to an omelette or scrambled eggs.
Lunch sandwich meats can be replaced with a flavor packed Portobello mushroom, or smaller mushroom varieties can perk up a sleepy noontime salad.
At dinnertime, the possibilities are endless! Mushrooms lend themselves nicely to a variety of ethnic recipes, but also work well with standard comfort foods like meatloaf, stews and soups.
The adventurous chef can even serve mushrooms as a dessert. Sauteed Mushrooms in Caramel Glaze or Mushroom Rice Pudding with Dulce de Leche are just a few ideas for your dessert plate.
This September, overcome your fear of the fungus by sampling a few of the readily available, and surprisingly delicious, mushrooms during National Mushroom Month.
For a large selection of main course mushroom recipes visit www.bonapetit.com.
