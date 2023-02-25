TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. All members were present.
Director Shannon Gillis explained that the residents at 175 Kendall Road have applied to keep chickens. The health department approved the keeping of 12 chickens for the Saladino family. Michele and Guiseppina Saladino were previously ordered to have all animals removed from their property due to noncompliance, including the removal of structures. The property was finally deemed in compliance after an initial order back in 2019.
According to Gillis, Tewksbury’s animal inspector and animal control officers have seen the set up inside an existing garage. The chickens will be moved outdoors in the spring and a new structure will be built, at which point town enforcement officials will return to go over details with the Saladinos.
Gillis said the town will go live on Open.gov, a cloud-based permitting workflow system, on March 6. Gillis said all departments in town will use this system. Residents and businesses can apply for permits online as well as pay for them, and town staff can respond quickly with any missing information or additional documentation required.
“It will be more user friendly,” said Gillis. “We can respond right then and there so they can know what’s holding them up.”
Gillis also shared that a new housing code was released by the Department of Public Safety in January.
The board then heard a presentation from the town’s hoarding task force. Town nurse Ashley Pavlakos and Christina Hess, outreach coordinator for the Tewksbury Senior Center, presented slides as part of their discussion with the board regarding the topic.
Tewksbury is part of a nine-community hoarding resource group. Pavlakos and Hess explained the definition of hoarding disorder. Hess discussed that hoarding is not attributable to laziness or lack of standards, but is a disorder that is tied to emotional stress.
“Massive cleanouts do not fix the problem,” said Hess.
Pavlakos explained the difference between clutter, collecting, and hoarding. The core distinction for hoarding is “the accumulation of items that prevents a room from being used for intended activities,” according to Pavlakos.
The health department oversees hoarding, which is considered a risk to first responders and any personnel who may have to respond to an emergency in the home. Hoarding can also be a hazard to the individual.
Pavlakos said that mold growth, pest infestations and structural damage can occur as a result of hoarding. Further, accumulated garbage and human or animal feces can cause respiratory issues for the person or other members of the household. Some incidences of no running water have been discovered in cases the department has addressed.
Residents can call Pavlakos at the Health Department at 978-640-4470, and contact Hess at 978-640-4480 x 290 for those over age 60 with any concerns about someone who may be suffering from a hoarding disorder. Animal Control may be reached at 978-640-4395 if pet welfare is a concern.
Acton, Bedford, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Tewksbury, Townsend, Tyngsborough, and Westford are all working together to share resources, collaborate on grant funding, and trying to de-stigmatize hoarding disorder. The goal is to support residents who have these issues and provide support and resources.
Pavlakos said the state launched a new behavioral health helpline 24/7, 365 days a year to connect people immediately with resources at no cost at 833-773-2445. Whether feeling sad, dealing with addiction or other substance use issues, etc. family members can even call with concerns about a loved one to have questions answered.
Chair Ray Barry thanked member Charles Roux for his time on the board and stated that he will still be a valuable resource. Roux is not seeking reelection to the board. Roux served since 2011.
Member Melissa Braga announced the next Tewksbury CARES meeting is Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. in the police department training room.
Braga also read a statement regarding a decision to cancel a speaker on the topic of electromagnetic fields, or EMFs, and 5G technology. Braga mentioned the speaker at a previous meeting, but was told the speaker would not be on the agenda by Barry after being contacted by the Tewksbury Carnation.
Braga asserted it is her elected duty to inform residents of topics that “may or may not be discussed in normal course and those that may very well impact public health.” The speaker was to be Cecelia Doucette, a citizen from Sheffield who has a non-profit organization, MA for Safe Technology.
Member Roux agreed that important topics that could impact residents should be discussed.
Barry suggested a presentation at the library or other venue where more of a back and forth discussion or debate could occur. Barry and member Scarano said that debate on a topic is not appropriate at the board meetings. The board will consider a policy surrounding the presentation of topics, according to Scarano.
The next meeting of the board is March 15, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.