TEWKSBURY — The season of construction continues with a variety of road upgrade projects underway. And while residents might be encountering detours from time to time, enduring some short-term inconveniences will ultimately lead to longer term improvements in the quality of your ride and infrastructure resiliency for the town.
Paving projects are happening on seven streets in Tewksbury, including a resurfacing of Livingston Street. Livingston Street is the connector between Main and East streets, and is the access to the town’s playground, community market, walking trails, and ballfields. Since July, resurfacing has been conducted on Cayuga Road, Oxford Street, Miles Road, Starr Avenue, Old Main Street, and Royal Crest Circle.
Additionally, crack sealing is being conducted on various roads throughout the town. Crack sealing is a measure that extends the life of the pavement until further resurfacing work can be performed. Crack sealing is part of the Town of Tewksbury’s overall pavement management program.
The DPW is hoping to conduct a microsurfacing program for an additional number of streets if funding allows. Microsurfacing is a protective seal coat which extends the life of pavement. It is a thin, tough layer of asphalt emulsion blended with finely crushed stone for traction. This is a cost-effective method to renew the road surface and seal minor cracks and other irregularities, according to the DPW website.
Roads slated to receive this treatment include South Elizabeth Street, South Rhoda Street, South Amos Street, Knollwood Road, Charm Road, and Strang Street. These roads are off of Shawsheen Street near the Heath Brook Elementary School.
Work on Main Street continues as part of MassDOT’s long anticipated work on Route 38. Paving has been completed and the installation of sidewalks is ongoing. According to the project schedule, surface preparation has been completed for sidewalks on the southbound side of Main Street and concrete pouring has begun.
Additional steps in the project include the adjustment of fire hydrants and continued southbound work. So far, the project work has concentrated on Route 38 sections from Colonial Drive to Chandler Street and Chandler Street to Pleasant Street. Work from Pleasant Street to Newton Avenue is scheduled for Phase 3 of the project.
This work is part of a $4.6 million project for resurfacing and related work along a section of Main Street (Route 38). Work is expected to be completed in early fall 2023.
Work on Shawsheen Street continues with the installation of sidewalks and intersection improvements. Reconfiguration of the road at Bridge and Shawsheen streets for safety complements the nearly 2.2 mile continuous sidewalk along Shawsheen Street from Market Basket to Ballard Street.
The Whipple Road water main replacement project is underway. This project will upgrade water distribution system piping from the Lowell City line to just beyond the Chandler Street intersection. The upgrades include replacing the existing 6” to 12” transite and cast iron water main with new 8” to 12” ductile iron water main which will provide greater flow capacity due to its larger pipe diameter and greater structural stability.
Water service connections between the new 8” ductile iron water main and the curb stop, which is the valve typically located at the property line of each house, will also be replaced with new HDPE tubing. Existing fire hydrants and hydrant piping will be replaced with new hydrants, and several new hydrants will be installed in locations where there are no existing fire hydrants, allowing for greater fire protection capabilities throughout these neighborhoods, according to the DPW engineering division.
For more information about roadway and infrastructure projects in the town, visit the DPW’s website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov/department-of-public-works or contact the Engineering Division at 978-640-4440.
