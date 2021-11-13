Falling leaves and colder temperatures are sure signs that winter, and Christmas, are right around the corner.
As the holiday season approaches, so does the stress that comes from holiday shopping. All of us seem to have that one certain person on our shopping list that has a unique style and is truly impossible to shop for, causing us countless hours of worry as to what to buy.
For the out of the ordinary gift recipient on your list, stop wasting time at the mall and online shopping. Instead, try an afternoon of adventure at The Oddity Market Place.
The Oddity Market Place is unlike any other typical holiday marketplace, offering a creative assortment of local vendors who specialize in unique items that range from cool and trendy to weird and bizzare.
From therapeutic healing crystals, to gothic, gravestone artwork, all of the vendors at the Oddity Market offer unusual, and often one of a kind, gift items for thoses who enjoy the beat of a different drum.
The Dark North Craft and Curio, owned and operated by Kate Liset, specializes in items with an air of gothic romance and occult origins. Many items are antiques and vintage with ties to witchcraft and ritual magick.
Dark North also carries many one of a kind art pieces and handmade jewelry with an antique aesthetic.
Products include refined silver and copper pots, dishes and cauldrons, antique mirrors, candle bases and vases, as well as an interesting collection of handmade and antique jewelry.
If you're looking for a gift that will express someone's hip and colorful style, then look no further than M.Ink Studio.
M.Ink is a creative art studio featuring hand lettering, murals, signs, artwork, stickers and decals. Artist Meg Nichols showcases bright colors and pop culture attitude in many of her pieces and also offers custom made works of art to fine tune to a particular person or style.
For those looking for a real out of the ordinary gift, a visit to Nikki Deerest offers a new twist in the old profession of taxidermy.
Artist Nicole Badelli has always been fascinated by the weird and bizarre. After taking her first taxidermy class at Harvard Natural History Museum, Badelli turned her artistic passion into a thriving business.
Nikki Deerest creations include birds, mice and other small animals. Although not for everyone, Nikki Deerest definitely has a following that appreciates the new form of an old craft.
The art studio Of Grave Concern features original artwork with a real history from the darker side of human expression, featuring the superstition and gothic Victorianism that is embedded in the artwork from 1348 to 1848.
Of Grave Concern researches historical artwork, and then reproduces it onto old and reclaimed materials. A great gift for historical buffs as well as those who gravitate to a gothic aesthetic.
With a similar twist on historical artworks, The Gravestone Girls preserve the beauty and historical importance of antique gravestone artwork in contemporary garden stones. These garden works of art will appeal to those who enjoy history, art, and the occult, and also to the avid gardener with an unusual sense of style.
New Hampshire based artist Rhiannon McCullough has an unusual mixture of gothic style, Asian artwork, art deco and pop culture, that offers almost something for everyone. Definitely a place to shop for someone on your Christmas list that would enjoy a hip, new twist on traditional types of artwork.
Every vendor at the Oddity Market does not have a dark or bizarre side, as evident from the display from Charged Glassworks. Designer Sarah Michalik of Charged Glassworks draws her inspiration from pop culture, graffiti, high fashion, and her home town of Boston, to create unusual, quirky and enchanting works of art in blown glass.
Items include home decor, planters, skin care tools, and bright, fun jewelry.
All jewelry pieces are handmade in small batches with limited runs, ensuring every gift purchased from Charged Glassworks is truly a one of a kind item.
The Oddity MarketPlace is set amongst the hip vibes of the permanent store fronts of the trendy Mill No.5, located at 250 Jackson St. in Lowell.
Mill No.5 offers many unique shops that operate year round, but the vendors from The Oddity Market only open shop at Mill No.5 on specific dates.
The next date of operation for the Oddity Market Place is Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m., just in time to get a good jump on those hard to find gifts.
The clock is ticking, and it's almost time to tackle that long holiday shopping list.
The Oddity Market Place won’t be the best place to find all of your holiday gifts, but it just might be the perfect place to find the one hard to find gift.
For more information on The Oddity Market Place and other events at Lowell’s Mill No. 5, visit millno5.com.
