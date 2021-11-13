TEWKSBURY — Sharon Pierce and Joy Beatrice were busy working the register at the Applefest food court last weekend. Despite no longer having kids in the school system, the intrepid pair, veterans of collectively over 40 years of leadership in the parent advisory councils, showed up to help all day.
The Applefest craft fair is the single largest fundraiser of the school year, bringing in approximately 130 vendors and thousands of shoppers.
Pierce started volunteering at the North Street School in 1999. She has five children and remembers going to early PAC meetings with parent Kathy Benvenuto, and winding up writing the newsletter, which at that time was several pages and printed on paper.
“I ran out and got a computer and learned the software,” said Pierce.
While at North Street, Pierce helped run such programs as Sum It Math, the school’s very popular Walk A Thon with Anne Gerry, and led efforts to fund Smart Boards and other technologies that supported the curriculum.
“Technology was not part of our early fundraising, but quickly became necessary to support the schools,” said Pierce.
She put in 14 years with the North Street PAC and then “retired” to take a position at the Trahan Elementary School. She joined the Tewksbury Education Foundation, waited for all of her kids to get through the Ryan School, then joined the Wynn Middle School PAC. Pierce helped bring the bookfair back to the Wynn, remembers the Yankee Candle fundraiser and especially the 8th grade school dances.
“The kids would get so dressed up, they had fun,” said Pierce.
She then joined the Tewksbury Memorial High School PAC, supporting such events as Applefest and All Night Long, the safe, overnight celebration for graduates.
Beatrice has two children and started volunteering at the Trahan elementary school when her oldest was in kindergarten and two neighbors invited her to a PAC meeting, “and the rest is history,” said Beatrice.
Beatrice was very involved in fundraising and remembers all the “fun things” that the kids did at the lower elementary levels.
“We had ice cream socials, holiday breakfasts, and movie nights,” said Beatrice.
She brought the ice cream social to the Ryan School as well, and remembers the student-teacher basketball games at the Ryan, working with teacher Jen Mrozowski to raise money for outdoor basketball hoops for recess.
Beatrice and Pierce were alternately chairs, co-chairs and everything in between as they moved through the various schools. Both fondly recall all of the arts and enrichment programming that was brought to the students over the years, including Johnny the K, tidepools from the Museum of Science, Native American presenters, the map lady, the pyramids and pharaohs program, the motivational artist who created amazing prints which still hang in the schools, and many, many more.
Over the years, and into the older grades, fundraising shifted to supporting technology needs including iPads at the Ryan, document cameras at the Wynn, responders, Smart Boards, and other needs the schools had.
The pair is especially proud of the scholarships they have been able to fund over the years. Each elementary school was able to offer one or more scholarships for high school seniors who went through the system. Beatrice said that due to the success of fundraising, the TMHS PAC alone was able to give out 15 scholarships thanks to Applefest and High School Trivia Night, prior to the pandemic.
While at TMHS, according to Pierce, the PAC was able to introduce Challenge Day, a leadership training opportunity for students. The PAC was also able to start a grant program for teachers and clubs, resulting in equipment for the adaptive ski team and display easels for the art teachers.
As to the biggest challenges over the years, Pierce and Beatrice agree that the reconfiguration of the elementary schools in 2010-2011 was transformational.
“Our families were only in a building for two years after that, and it really changed the dynamic,” said Beatrice.
Not only were the schools changed from K-4th grade to two K-2 schools and two 3-4th grade schools, but the schools were also redistricted.
“Suddenly all the parents I had worked with were at the Trahan,” said Pierce, crediting Meredith Fahey and Tami Ministeri with helping to bridge the gap.
Since COVID-19 caused the cancellation of Applefest last year, Beatrice and Pierce were excited to come back to help this year.
“We committed to helping the new leaders get through these big events,” said Pierce, as she and Beatrice worked the cash register.
Both had finished their tenure in 2020 when their youngest children graduated. As to life after the PAC, both agreed that they miss seeing people at the PAC meetings. Their advice?
“Get involved now because once your kids are grown, it is over before you know it,” said Beatrice, saying that even if you work, there are still ways to help.
“We met so many great people,” said Pierce.
Pierce and Beatrice are hopeful that the new Center elementary school will have a strong PAC.
“They’ll have to go through some growing pains,” said Pierce, acknowledging that the PACs will again be split and have to reimagine themselves, just as they did eleven years ago. “It will become a community.”
Beatrice and Pierce both agree their time supporting the schools and the students was wonderful and the friendships made are treasured.
“I don’t regret a minute of it,” said Pierce.
Heartfelt thanks to you both!
