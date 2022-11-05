TEWKSBURY — After just over 10 years in op­eration as a 501(c)3 non-profit, Wilmington’s iPods for Wounded Veterans held their first veterans’ event in Tewksbury this past Saturday, Oct. 29. The event was held at the Tewksbury Senior Cen­ter and brought in 38 Tewks­bury veterans including veterans of World War II and the Korean War.

iPods Chairman Paul Cardello shared that the event invited veterans in attendance and allowed them the chance to hand out all kinds of donated items. He mentioned a grant of $2,000 from the Wilmington/Tewksbury Elks which contributed to the grand prizes that they distributed: laptops, galaxy tablets, a high-definition TV, e-readers, soundbars, and other el­ectronic devices.

Two reconditioned Win­dows 10 laptops were al­so donated from Cornell University.

All of the veterans in attendance that day were given a military baseball hat and sweatshirt, magazines, Bose headphones, and earbuds. They were also provided a free lunch. Cardello commented that it was one of their best events of the year. Volunteers at the event included six iPods volunteers and six students from Austin Prep­aratory School in Read­ing.

iPods also took the op­portunity to recognize Tewksbury Veterans Ser­vice Officer and US Air Force Veteran Lisa Dow­ney with a certificate of excellence that night for her contributions on be­half of veterans in Tewks­bury.

The Wilmington nonprofit organization plans to have a similar event for Wilmington’s veterans in the spring of 2023. Before the end of the year, they have plans to host veterans’ benefits events at six different locations across Massachusetts.

The first is an event for Andover and Stoneham veterans on Nov. 19. On Dec. 3, they’ll visit veterans in South Boston. Then, on Dec. 10, they’ll service Bur­lington veterans, and Wo­burn veterans on Dec. 17. They’re hosting a Christ­mas event on Dec. 12 at AdviniaCare in Wilming­ton for the veterans in wheelchairs residing there.

They’ll also hold a Christ­mas event for Bil­lerica veterans on Dec. 20. In total, they expect to give donations of electronics and other goodies to over 200 veterans in need at the various events.

iPods for Wounded Veter­ans is seeking more volunteers for these upcoming events in the state. Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to call Chairman Paul Cardello at 603-770-5336.

