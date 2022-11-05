TEWKSBURY — After just over 10 years in operation as a 501(c)3 non-profit, Wilmington’s iPods for Wounded Veterans held their first veterans’ event in Tewksbury this past Saturday, Oct. 29. The event was held at the Tewksbury Senior Center and brought in 38 Tewksbury veterans including veterans of World War II and the Korean War.
iPods Chairman Paul Cardello shared that the event invited veterans in attendance and allowed them the chance to hand out all kinds of donated items. He mentioned a grant of $2,000 from the Wilmington/Tewksbury Elks which contributed to the grand prizes that they distributed: laptops, galaxy tablets, a high-definition TV, e-readers, soundbars, and other electronic devices.
Two reconditioned Windows 10 laptops were also donated from Cornell University.
All of the veterans in attendance that day were given a military baseball hat and sweatshirt, magazines, Bose headphones, and earbuds. They were also provided a free lunch. Cardello commented that it was one of their best events of the year. Volunteers at the event included six iPods volunteers and six students from Austin Preparatory School in Reading.
iPods also took the opportunity to recognize Tewksbury Veterans Service Officer and US Air Force Veteran Lisa Downey with a certificate of excellence that night for her contributions on behalf of veterans in Tewksbury.
The Wilmington nonprofit organization plans to have a similar event for Wilmington’s veterans in the spring of 2023. Before the end of the year, they have plans to host veterans’ benefits events at six different locations across Massachusetts.
The first is an event for Andover and Stoneham veterans on Nov. 19. On Dec. 3, they’ll visit veterans in South Boston. Then, on Dec. 10, they’ll service Burlington veterans, and Woburn veterans on Dec. 17. They’re hosting a Christmas event on Dec. 12 at AdviniaCare in Wilmington for the veterans in wheelchairs residing there.
They’ll also hold a Christmas event for Billerica veterans on Dec. 20. In total, they expect to give donations of electronics and other goodies to over 200 veterans in need at the various events.
iPods for Wounded Veterans is seeking more volunteers for these upcoming events in the state. Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to call Chairman Paul Cardello at 603-770-5336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.