TEWSKBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on June 8, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
The committee honored TPS retirees and school volunteers, and introduced TMHS student council representative Rania Elouahi.
The committee reviewed a presentation on TMHS senior projects from assistant principal Michelle Dick and teacher Brian Gouthro. Students have the option to take the last quarter of their senior year and put skills learned at TMHS into practice in the real world.
197 out of 226 seniors participated in an externship or research project; students had placements with the elementary schools and the police department, as well as local businesses and organizations. Students gave a public presentation fair and shared their work with parents and administrators.
Gouthro highlighted the civics component of the program, encouraging students to complete projects that have an impact on society; he showcased research on bilingual education, a crochet project to be donated to the Tewksbury Public Library, and a picture book on women in science to be distributed to district elementary schools.
The committee reviewed an end-of-year presentation from Special Education Parents Advisory Council member Maureen Castiglione and co-chair Dina Mancini. The TSEPAC is a public body that advises the School Committee on matters of education and safety of students with disabilities, meeting regularly with school officials to participate in the planning, development, and evaluation of the district’s special education programs.
Every public school district in the commonwealth is required to establish a SEPAC; members may include parents, caregivers, residents, advocates, teachers, and staff who have children on IEPs or 504 plans; residents interested in participating on the board are invited to email tewksburysepac@gmail.com.
Mancini and Castiglione outlined several of the group’s 2021-2022 goals. The TSEPAC met its first goal to participate in at least 10 community-based events, attending Safe Halloween, the Library Community Roundtable, and the Strongwater Farm open house, as well as hosting a meet the School Committee candidates night.
The group also sought to expand professional and transparent communication, increasing its mailing list and social media presence. The TSEPAC hosted workshops with the district, held three parent support groups, and planned a basic rights workshop.
Mancini and Castiglione thanked Director of Special Education Rick Pelletier for his support of the group.
Other accomplishments included teacher appreciation cards from families, a meeting with the School Committee and the Federation for Children with Special Needs; a collaborative meeting with the Tewksbury Police Department, and guidance and support on district policies relating to confidentiality issues, toileting procedures, and the Home Services Guide.
The TSEPAC is looking forward to hosting more parent support groups, planning community activities with the police and fire departments, and applying for a grant to install a communication board at one of the town playgrounds.
Finally, Mancini recognized Castiglione and member Michelle Haley for their work to support the TSEPAC as their children are aging out of school.
Director of Food and Nutrition Services Deb Mugford gave the board a year-end review of the district’s food programs, as well as a look forward to next year.
The committee heard a presentation on the Corning Foundation’s sponsorship of a STEAM lab at the Dewing School. Principal Terry Gerrish, assistant principal Alexis Bosworth, and STEAM teacher Charity Legvold, as well as representatives from Corning; Corning Life Sciences is headquartered off of North Street.
The Dewing received $12,000; Corning also sponsored STEAM labs at the Ryan and Wynn schools. Legvold worked to develop based on curriculum standards and integrated STEAM components into other subjects. Corning also helped to provide funding for shelves and containers to organize the lab, and parents and employees volunteered to put the space together.
The foundation has future plans to bring a similar lab to the Heath Brook school.
Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan shared that Trahan principal Jay Harding will be taking over as principal of the new Center Elementary, Gerrish will become principal at the Heath Brook, and principal Purnima DeMorais will be leaving the North Street. In addition, the district has convened a search committee to hire a new assistant superintendent.
Business Manager Dave Libby shared that several projects are going out to bid, including the resurfacing of the Wynn roof and a Dewing main office expansion and vestibule installation. The district’s annual end-of-year audit to the state came back with no issues. Libby continues to investigate the cost of fulfilling public records requests at the committee’s asking. The committee held readings on several policy items.
The committee reviewed several TMHS school trip opportunities for the next two years with world language teacher Bailey Mahoney. The trips, both international and domestic, were jointly planned between departments and focus on cross-curricular learning. The committee voted to allow for the planning and funding of trips pending the committee’s final approval. The committee also approved an out of state field trip for the hockey team to attend a tournament in Maine.
The committee reminded parents and families that summer reading requirements and resources are available on the district website and public library website, and closed out the meeting by reviewing and approving Theriault-Regan’s two year contract.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 20, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.