TSEPAC members Maureen Castiglione and Dina Mancini shared an end-of-year report with the School Committee. (Rosalyn Impink photo)

TEWSKBURY — The Tewksbury School Com­mittee met on June 8, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.

The committee honored TPS retirees and school volunteers, and introduced TMHS student council representative Rania Elouahi.

The committee reviewed a presentation on TMHS senior projects from as­sistant principal Michelle Dick and teacher Brian Gouthro. Students have the option to take the last quarter of their senior year and put skills learned at TMHS into practice in the real world.

197 out of 226 seniors participated in an externship or research project; students had placements with the elementary schools and the police department, as well as local businesses and organizations. Students gave a public presentation fair and shared their work with parents and administrators.

Gouthro highlighted the civics component of the program, encouraging stu­dents to complete projects that have an impact on so­ciety; he showcased re­search on bilingual education, a crochet project to be donated to the Tewks­bury Public Library, and a picture book on women in science to be distributed to district elementary schools.

The committee reviewed an end-of-year presentation from Special Educa­tion Parents Advisory Council member Maureen Castiglione and co-chair Dina Mancini. The TSEPAC is a public body that advises the School Com­mittee on matters of education and safety of students with disabilities, meeting regularly with school officials to participate in the planning, de­velopment, and evaluation of the district’s special education programs.

Every public school district in the commonwealth is required to establish a SEPAC; members may in­clude parents, caregivers, residents, advocates, tea­chers, and staff who have children on IEPs or 504 plans; residents interested in participating on the board are invited to email tewksburysepac@gmail.com.

Mancini and Castiglione outlined several of the group’s 2021-2022 goals. The TSEPAC met its first goal to participate in at least 10 community-based events, attending Safe Halloween, the Library Community Roundtable, and the Strong­water Farm open house, as well as hosting a meet the School Committee candidates night.

The group also sought to expand professional and transparent communication, increasing its mailing list and social media presence. The TSEPAC hos­ted workshops with the district, held three parent support groups, and plan­ned a basic rights workshop.

Mancini and Castiglione thanked Director of Spe­cial Education Rick Pel­le­tier for his support of the group.

Other accomplishments included teacher appreciation cards from families, a meeting with the School Committee and the Fed­eration for Children with Special Needs; a collaborative meeting with the Tewksbury Police De­partment, and guidance and support on district policies relating to confidentiality issues, toileting procedures, and the Home Services Guide.

The TSEPAC is looking forward to hosting more parent support groups, planning community ac­tivities with the police and fire departments, and ap­plying for a grant to in­stall a communication board at one of the town playgrounds.

Finally, Mancini recognized Castiglione and mem­ber Michelle Haley for their work to support the TSEPAC as their children are aging out of school.

Director of Food and Nu­trition Services Deb Mug­ford gave the board a year-end review of the district’s food programs, as well as a look forward to next year.

The committee heard a presentation on the Corn­ing Foundation’s sponsorship of a STEAM lab at the Dewing School. Prin­cipal Terry Gerrish, assistant principal Alexis Bos­worth, and STEAM tea­cher Charity Legvold, as well as representatives from Corning; Corning Life Sciences is headquartered off of North Street.

The Dewing received $12,000; Corning also spon­sored STEAM labs at the Ryan and Wynn schools. Legvold worked to develop based on curriculum standards and integrated STEAM components into other subjects. Corning also helped to provide funding for shelves and containers to organize the lab, and parents and em­ployees volunteered to put the space together.

The foundation has fu­ture plans to bring a similar lab to the Heath Brook school.

Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan shared that Trahan principal Jay Harding will be taking over as principal of the new Center Elementary, Gerrish will become principal at the Heath Brook, and principal Purnima DeMorais will be leaving the North Street. In addition, the district has convened a search committee to hire a new assistant su­perintendent.

Business Manager Dave Libby shared that several projects are going out to bid, including the resurfacing of the Wynn roof and a Dewing main office expansion and vestibule installation. The district’s annual end-of-year audit to the state came back with no issues. Libby continues to investigate the cost of fulfilling public records requests at the committee’s asking. The committee held readings on several policy items.

The committee reviewed several TMHS school trip opportunities for the next two years with world language teacher Bailey Ma­honey. The trips, both in­ternational and domestic, were jointly planned be­tween departments and focus on cross-curricular learning. The committee voted to allow for the planning and funding of trips pending the committee’s final approval. The committee also approved an out of state field trip for the hockey team to at­tend a tournament in Maine.

The committee reminded parents and families that summer reading re­quirements and resources are available on the district website and public library website, and closed out the meeting by review­ing and approving The­riault-Regan’s two year contract.

The next meeting is sche­duled for July 20, 2022. The meet­ing may be viewed on Com­cast channel 22 and Veri­zon channel 34.

