TEWKSBURY — On May 21, 2020, Tewksbury Memorial High School premiered a pre-recorded scholarship and awards ceremony for the community to celebrate the academic and athletic achievements of the class of 2020. 180 scholarships were awarded, totaling $125,000 in fiscal aid for seniors.
“This scholarship and awards ceremony may not be one that you are used to,” said district superintendent Chris Malone, “but it will be one that you will remember.”
Administration, teachers, and coaches along with business and foundation representatives made the announcements remotely. At the conclusion of the ceremony, a slide show of graduating students was presented.
The program may be viewed on YouTube.com/TewksburyTV and was produced by Tewksbury Telemedia. The following students are the 2020 recipients of TMHS’s awards and scholarships.
Harvard Book Award - Mihir Bagul, TMHS junior; awarded by the Harvard club of the Merrimack Valley
Rensselaer Medal Scholarship Award - Kunal Pal, TMHS junior; for outstanding achievement in math and science
Anthony J. Romano Technology in Education Award - Zachary Spiegel
Art Department Award - Brian Carta
Business Technology Award - Rebecca DeFrancesco
Computer Technology Award - Zachary Spiegel
English Academic Award - Rebecca Deck
Early Childhood Education Award - Rebecca Cardia
French Academic Award - Erin Ciampa
Latin Academic Award - Andrew Bielecki
Spanish Academic Award - Jasmine Won
American Sign Language Academic Award - Heather Connelly
Marketing Department Academic Award - Colby Brown
Mathematics Academic Award - Victoria Schille
Music Department Academic Award - Megan Cunningham
Science Department Academic Award - Kiley Tibbetts
Social Studies Academic Award - Emily Butler
Wellness Academic Award - Allison Wild
Massachusetts School Administrators Association Academic Excellence Award - Sarah Polimeno
Lawrence L. Day Memorial Scholarship for community service - Alexia Chesbrough
Christine L McGrath Performing Arts Scholarship - Zachary Graczyk
THMS Redmen Volleyball Booster Club Scholarships - Alexa Harrington, Allison Wild, Emily Butler, Emma Demos, Gianna Bourassa, Kiley Tibbetts, Lizzy Taggart, and Rebecca Defrancecso
Tewksbury Teachers Association Scholarship - Amaya Allen, Diego Carniero Monteiero, Victoria Schille, Zachary Spiegel, and Jasmine Won
Elks Scholarships - Jack Balboni, Lauren Ward, Victoria Schille, and Emma Demos
Shane Marshall Contalonis Memorial Scholarship - Molly O'Neill. Ryan Quinn, Julia Garland, Michael Woodford, Clayton Taylor, Lexi Palmisano, Riann Savoia, Dominic Iannacci, Connor Charron, Shane Aylward, Jason Martineau, Tyler Keough, Max Cummings, Patrick Letourneau, Kyle Scrooc, and Allison Wild
Hoyt and Bugbee Foundation Scholarship - Bricen Boudreault, Sydney Crowley, Jessca Smith, and Patrick Killion
Warren Carey Memorial Scholarship - Emily Butler and Victoria Schille
Kay Aspell Curran - Garrett Starr
THMS Theater Company Scholarship - Brian Carta, Jasmine Won, Erin Ciampa, Nick MacNeil, Zachary Graczyk, Melanie Crepeau, and Jessica Lisiecki
Loella F. Dewing PAC Scholarship - Colby Brown
Tewksbury Youth Football Scholarships - Robert Kimtis, Kyle Scrooc, Tyler Keough, Rebecca Cardia, Michael Woodford, Dominic Iannacci, Shane Aylward and Allison Wild
Deb Billings Memorial Scholarship for soccer - Sara Boucher, Julia Cafferty, Sophie Eskenas, Caitlyn Fiore, Danielle Bain, Joseph Branchaud, Liam Cafferty, Xavier Cram, Michael Dell’Orfano, Tyler Demers, Michael Fowler, Zachary Hines, Zachary Lalonde, Shawn Manson, and Greg Sencabaugh
TMHS Redmen Lacrosse Scholarship - Molly O’Neill and Morgan Woodman
Tewksbury Education Foundation Scholarship - Gianna DiGiorgio and Joseph Branchaud
Officer Ron Tarentino Jr. Foundation Scholarship - Caitlyn Legvold and Emily Butler
Tewksbury Lions Club Scholarship - Rebecca Defrancesco, Allison Wild, Zachary Spiegel, Cailtyn Hickey and Mikaela Enax
George “Timmy” Ernest Memorial Scholarship for Hockey - Thomas Barbati, Patrick Letourneau, Kyle Morris, Abigail O'Keefe, Lydia Pendleton, Campbell Pierce, Ryan Quinn, Victoria Schille, and Madison Sjostedt
Willie Byers Memorial Scholarship - Sophie Eskenas, Garrett Starr, and Gianna DiGiorgio
Lowell Five Bank Academic Scholarship - Elizabeth Taggart
Friends of Tewksbury Tennis Scholarship - Elizabeth Taggart, Alexia Chesbrough, Dominic Cohen, Sydney Crowley, Michael Fowler, Caitlyn Hickey, Zachary Hines, Arianna Raso, and Rachel Strangie
TMHS Redmen Field Hockey Booster Club Award - Julia Garland, Ryan Quinn, Victoria Schille, Morgan Woodman
TMHS Red Rangers Girls’ Hockey Boosters Scholarship - Abigail O’Keefe, Ryan Quinn, Lydia Pendleton, Victoria Schille, and Madison Sjostedt
Tewksbury Music Association Award - Andrew Laperriere, Amaya Allen, Diego Carniero Montiero, Brian Carta, Erin Ciampa, Megan Cunningham, Zach Graczyk, Jessica Lisiecki, Garrett Starr, and Jasmine Won
John F. Ryan PAC Scholarship - Kristina Johnson and Arya Mehrabani
Linda Peters Memorial Scholarship - William Andella, Gianna DiGiorgio, and Cheyanne Harasen
Tewksbury Country Club Charitable Foundation Scholarship - Arianna Raso and Michael Fowler
Wamesit Lanes Family Entertainment Center Scholarship - Christopher Nguyen
Jim Hardy Memorial Scholarship for softball - Mikaela Enax, Jessica Smith, and Gianna Ragucci
Jerry Murphy Memorial Scholarship - Ryan Quinn and Michael Woodford
Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Award - Ryan Quinn and Colby Brown
Tewksbury Girls Softball League Scholarship - Emily Butler, Emma Demos, Jessica Smith, Sarah Polimeno, and Gianna Ragucci
TMHS PAC Scholarship - Dominic Cohen, Anthony DiSanto, Noah Fleming, Gianna Bourassa, Christopher Nguyen, Arya Mehrabani, Tyler Hoyt-Paulding, Alexia Chesbrough, Alex Gieng, Mikaela Enax, Rebecca Deck, Gianna Ragucci, Ryan Quinn, Riann Savoia, and Matthew Ferreira
Dennis McGadden Memorial Track and Cross Country Award - Meghan Ostertag, Sarah Polimeno, Shannon Crowley, Gianna Bourassa, Sophie Eskenas, Faith Mazzapica, Kaitlyn Staskywicz, Danielle Bain, Sarah Boucher, Christopher Nguyen, Shane Aylward, Gustavo Tizotti, William Andella, Thomas Barinelli, Robert Chisholm, Zachary Lalonde, and Joseph Branchaud.
Kevin J. O’Brien Memorial Scholarship - Abigail O’Keefe, Jessica Smith, and Gianna DiGiorigio
Anthony J. Romano Memorial Scholarship - Shane Aylward
Robert V. Horgan Memorial Scholarship - Shane Aylward
Redmen Wrestling Club Scholarship - Dylan Chandler, Connor Charron, Ryan Day
PAL Wrestling Organization Memorial Scholarship - Dylan Chandler, Connor Charron, Ryan Day
Redmen Football Club Scholarships - Shane Aylward, Robert Kimtis, Dylan Chandler, Riley Auth, Owen Gilligan, Tyler Keough, Connor Charron, and Kyle Scrooc
TMHS Redmen Girls Basketball Booster Club Scholarship - Julia Cafferty, Allison Wild, Kylie Tibbetts
TMHS Redmen Hockey Booster Club Awards - Thomas Barbati, Andrew Camello, Michael Dell’Orfano, Patrick Letourneau, Kyle Morris, and Campbell Pierce
TMHS Redmen Dance Team Boosters Scholarship - Rhiannon Leslie
TMHS Cheerleader Boosters Scholarship - Kristina Johnson, Kaitlyn Staskywicz, Abigail O’Keefe, Kate Rose, Katey Lowry, Rebecca Cardia, Lexi Palmisano, and Gianna DiGiorgio
Tewksbury Girls’ Basketball League Scholarship - Julia Cafferty, Kylie Tibbetts, Mikaela Enax, Shannon Crowley, Rebecca Defrancesco, Sophie Eskenas, Meghan Ostertag, Gianna Ragucci, and Jessica Smith
Tewksbury Youth Baseball Scholarship - Caitlyn Legvold
North Street School Alumni Scholarship - Emily Butler
TMHS Redmen Baseball Booster Club Scholarship - Garrett Kingston, Tyler Keough, Jay Nolan Timmons, Robert Evangelista, Matthew Ferreira, Jacob Bragg, James Kochakian, Alex Lacerda, Max Cummings, and Christopher Antonelli
Schlott Tire Academic Scholarship - Sarah Polimeno
Tewksbury Redmen Boys’ Basketball Booster Scholarship - Anthony Disanto, Garrett Kingston, Richard Markwarth, Thomas Bradley, Colby Brown, Evan Mantel, Adam Trudeau, and Shane Aylward
Tewksbury Redmen Softball Booster Scholarship - Gianna Ragucci, Emily Butler, Emma Demos, Alexa Harrington, Jessica Smith, and Mikaela Enax
Tewksbury Recycling Committee Republic Services Scholarship - Alexia Chesbrough and Sophie Eskenas
John Wynn PAC Scholarship - Alexia Chesbrough and Katilyn Staskywicz
Tewksbury Youth Lacrosse Association Scholarship - Riley Auth, Matt Brennan, Connor Charron, Robert Chisolm and Shannon Crowley
William J. DeGregorio Scholarship Award - Victoria Schille
Lawrence McGowan Scholarship Award - Colby Brown
Theresa Lightfoot Scholarship Awards - Arianna Raso and Michael Dell’Orfano
Kevin Kelly Memorial Sportsmanship Award - Robert Kimtis and Tyler Keough
Leo “Doc” Dirocco Sportsmanship Award - Kaitlyn Staskywicz
Deborah Lee McPhail Memorial Determination Award - Meghan Ostertag
Dana Gillette Memorial Determination Award - Dylan Chandler
Dennis McGadden Memorial Coaches Award - Zachary Lalonde
Meghan Mary McCarthy Tewksbury Coaches Award - Julia Cafferty
Bob Aylward Athletic Leadership Award - Ryan Quinn and Campbell Pierce
Outstanding Athlete Award - Allison Wild
Charles E Hazel Outstanding Athlete Award - Shane Aylward
