Cape Cod has long been known for its picturesque, picket-fenced gardens bursting with blue blooms of hydrangeas.
Starting July 9 you can celebrate the garden splendor of coastal New England during the 7th annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival.
This unique festival not only highlights the beauty of the spectacular hydrangea plant, but also promotes the cultivation and care of these natural treasures.
Start your adventure into the world of hydrangeas at the Heritage Museum and Gardens, located at 67 Grove St. in Sandwich. This is the home of the North America Hydrangea Test Garden.
Here, new hybrids of hydrangeas are grown and studied by experts from across the country to determine which new plants are viable varieties to grow in New England and other parts of the country.
Because New England has one of the country's largest markets for hydrangeas, Test Garden staff and interns document data on plant performance and gauge how each variety will perform in New England’s weather and soil conditions.
The National Hydrangea Test Garden is the home of more than 170 varieties of hydrangeas that bloom from July to late September, including the most commonly grown hydrangea species called hydrangea macrophylla. The most popular cultivars of this species grown in New England are known as the Mopheads and the Lace Caps.
Mophead is what we think of as the quintessential Cape Cod variety with its full, round blossom head in varying shades of blue, purple and magenta.
The Lace Cap has a flat blossom that is more spread out and delicate than the Mophead, resembling a fine lace. This variety also comes in various shades of blue, purple and pink.
In collaboration with the Hydrangea Festival, the Heritage Museum and Gardens is offering a “higher education” in hydrangeas at their Virtual Hydrangea University, featuring several online webinars to increase your knowledge of the cultivation and performance of the hydrangea.
Tuition fee for the Hydrangea University is $55.00, but this fee also includes free admission to the Heritage Museum and Gardens, The Cape Cod Hydrangea Society Display Garden and the North America Hydrangea Test Garden any day during the Hydrangea Festival.
Several garden centers throughout the cape will also be hosting educational events during the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival.
Hyannis Country Gardens, located at 380 W. Main St. in Hyannis, will host a Garden Quilt exhibit on July 10 and 11, and have hydrangea displays set up for photo opportunities from July 9 through 18.
Soars Garden Center, located at 1021 Sandwich Road in East Falmouth will hold discussions on the newest hydrangea varieties on July 11.
Highfield Hall and Garden, located at 56 Highfield Drive in Falmouth will hold an informational class, “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Hydrangeas But Were Afraid to Ask” on July 18.
The Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanties, located at 51 Ocean St. in Hyannis, will be hosting Hydrangea Happenings everyday from July 9 to 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The most unusual attraction to this flowering festival is actually the most popular event of the festival. Daily tours of private gardens are held throughout the cape during the festival, with each garden designed and maintained by individual homeowners who graciously open their gardens to the public for this special event.
Private Garden Tours are $5 per person per garden. Each garden is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on scheduled days. Tours are offered at varying gardens everyday throughout the festival.
This month enjoy the natural beauty of the hydrangea in the quaint surroundings of Cape Cod during this 10 day event, from July 9 to 18. Learn helpful tips from experts to grow your own show stopping hydrangea display while taking in an exclusive look at other private homeowner’s garden design ideas during the 7th annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival.
For more information on the private garden tours schedules and a full calendar of events for the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival visit www.capecodchamber.org.
To discover more about the work being done by the North America Hydrangea Test Garden, or to register for the Virtual Hydrangea University, visit www.heritagemuseumandgardens.org.
