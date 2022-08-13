TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on July 20, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
The committee opened the meeting by recognizing two awards. The Ginsburg Family Award, which recognizes an individual or group who has had a significant impact on the Tewksbury Public Schools, was awarded to the TMHS chapter of Best Buddies.
Program lead Brian Aylward accepted the award on behalf of the club.
“This particular program is a huge source of pride for myself and the kids I’ve been able to work with over the years,” he said.
The committee also recognized TMHS social studies teacher Scott Callanan with the Krissy Polimeno Outstanding Educator Award. Callanan was nominated by former TMHS principal Jon Bernard, who praised Callanan’s kindness and thoughtfulness.
“I chose to nominate him because he is all about his students,” he said.
In her monthly report, Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan shared some changes to administrative assignments across the district. In addition to Trahan principal Jay Harding taking over as principal at the new Center Elementary School, 19-year Ryan School teacher Robert Rogers will be moving to the Center to serve as assistant principal.
Rogers will help Harding oversee the North Street and Trahan schools before the mid-year move to the new school in January. Dewing School principal Terry Gerrish will be taking over for Felicia Cenanovic as principal of the Heath Brook School, and Dewing assistant principal Alexis Bosworth will take over as principal.
Theriault-Regan noted that the district has dozens of open positions it is trying to fill.
Theriault-Regan said that she is planning to conduct data collection in her new role as superintendent. She will host forums starting in August with community stakeholders, and will have new assistant superintendent Lori McDermott in attendance.
McDermott shared that she was able to visit the new elementary school and is excited to have an office within the building. She also reported that the district is hoping to secure an early literacy grant from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for grades K-3, and received a grant award for a summer acceleration academy to help students most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic make up for learning loss, providing in-person, tailored support.
She also shared out about two successful ongoing summer programs, including a theater program for children run by high schoolers and the Tewksbury Police Department’s junior police academy.
Assistant Business Manager Eileen Osborne updated the committee on several summer projects, including new gym light fixtures, camera upgrades at TMHS, light upgrades and a stage replacement at the TMHS McGrath Performing Arts Center, and roof work at the Wynn Middle School
In committee reports, member Nick Parsons shared that the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee will be hosting a summer social, and will also be attending kindergarten orientation to meet parents. The committee also discussed the work of the policy subcommittee, which is working on updating TPS policies.
The subcommittee focused mostly on making minor changes and updating legal language; the only significant areas of change covered finance and budgeting.
The committee approved the Wynn Middle School 8th grade field trip to Washington, DC.
The committee conducted its year-end evaluation of Superintendent Theriault-Regan’s four-month tenure. Members individually evaluated her and found that she met expectations, and exceeded expectations in some categories.
Members emphasized the need for communication and asked Theriault-Regan to focus on “keeping families and staff informed of expectations and, when necessary, providing updates of any potential changes,” said chair Bridget Garabedian.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 17, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV.
