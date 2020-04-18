Here is a list of Tewksbury online worship information:
• First Baptist Church of Tewksbury: https://www.tewksburybaptists.org, Facebook — Firstbaptistchurchtewksburyma at 11 a.m.
• Tewksbury Congregational Church: www.tewksburycc.org, Facebook — TewksburyCC/live on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
• Tewksbury United Methodist Church: www.TewksburyUMC.com, on Sunday at 10 a.m. American, 11:30 a.m. Brazilian (Portuguese)
• Lowell Assembly of God: www.lowellag.org, Facebook Lowell.ag.church on Sunday at 8:30 a.m./10:30 a.m./12:30 p.m.
• St. William of York: www.stwilliamparish.org, Facebook stwilliamscatholicchurch on Sunday at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.