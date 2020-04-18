Town Crier

Here is a list of Tewksbury online worship information:

First Baptist Church of Tewksbury: https://www.tewksburybaptists.org, Facebook — Firstbaptistchurchtewksburyma at 11 a.m.

Tewksbury Congre­ga­tional Church: www.tewksburycc.org, Face­book — TewksburyCC/live on Sun­day at 9:30 a.m.

Tewksbury United Me­thodist Church: www.Tewks­buryUMC.com, on Sunday at 10 a.m. Am­erican, 11:30 a.m. Brazil­ian (Portuguese)

Lowell Assembly of God: www.lowellag.org, Facebook Lowell.ag.church on Sunday at 8:30 a.m./10:30 a.m./12:30 p.m.

St. William of York: www.stwilliamparish.org, Facebook stwilliamscatholicchurch on Sun­day at 11 a.m.

