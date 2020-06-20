TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Tewksbury held its annual town election. The polls were open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., with various safety measures in place for in-person voters in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Across all precincts, 1,058 voters out of the 23,217 registered in town participated in the election through in-person or absentee/early voting. This translates into a 4.6 percent voter turnout.
Looking at this year’s election results, the race for the three-year term on the School Committee proved to be the most competitive. In the race, incumbent committee member Keith M. Sullivan won reelection over Sara Steele by a margin of 581 votes to 455 votes. Looking at the race for the one-year term, Scott D. Wilson, who took over Dennis Francis’ seat following his resignation, ran unopposed. He received 880 votes.
Looking towards the race to fill the vacant position of Town Moderator, Todd Johnson, a former Selectmen, ran unopposed. He received 888 votes.
On the Board of Selectmen, one seat was open for this year’s election; it is currently held by Jay J. Kelly. Kelly ran unopposed for reelection, and he received 908 votes.
One seat was also open on the planning board. Eric M. Ryder, who currently holds the seat, ran unopposed and received 854 votes.
Two seats were open on the Board of Library Trustees. Currently, they are held by Lorraine H. Carriere and Patrick J. Joyce. Both candidates ran for reelection, and received 831 and 832 votes, respectively.
One seat was open on the Board of Health, and it is currently held by Charles J. Roux. Roux ran for reelection unopposed, and he received 858 votes.
Finally, one seat was open on the Housing Authority. Linda Ricardo-Brabant currently holds the seat, but she did not seek reelection. Robert Demers ran for the seat unopposed, and he received 842 votes.
To view detailed town election results, visit the Town Clerk’s website at https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.