Taking a trip down Rt. 1 in Saugus can be a harrowing experience, reinforcing the stereotype that New Englanders are terrible drivers. However, this byway was once an iconic part of the Massachusetts tradition, serving as a destination for thousands of families to celebrate birthdays, weddings, and all of life’s milestones.
More than a dozen mega-restaurants long served as offbeat roadside attractions, many of which were founded in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s and stayed open for more than half a century.
Longtime Massachusetts residents might remember visiting any number of these massive, thousand-seater institutions, many of which have since been demolished, including the veritable palace that was Weylu’s, Frank Giuffrida’s Hilltop Steak House, and the Diamond Head Restaurant.
Some of the top-grossing restaurants in the region, and even in the world, called Rt, 1 home. Over time, the mega-restaurant fell out of style, becoming economically infeasible, and most of these classic locations closed down. Only Kowloon Restaurant and Prince Pizzeria — complete with a Leaning Tower of Pisa on the roof — remain in business, and Karl’s Sausage Kitchen has since moved to Peabody.
Still, the classic kitsch of Rt. 1 remains: the original Hilltop sign, a giant cactus, has been preserved as a landmark adapted to market the current mixed-use development on site, and an old mini golf course’s giant orange Tyrannosaurus Rex keeps watch over its territory.
Rt. 1’s storied history has spread across the state. In 1979, the Hilltop became part of a longstanding prank tradition at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology known as “hacking” — students stole the restaurant’s life-size fiberglass cow, Ferdi, and placed it atop the school’s Great Dome. Ferdi was eventually donated to the school by the restaurant’s owners and today is on display at the MIT Stata Center.
Other cows are on display in Lynnfield’s Market Street center.
Perhaps no stop on Rt. 1 is more iconic than Kowloon, the massive 50,000 square foot, 1,200 seat restaurant that carries on the North Shore’s history as other institutions have fallen away. Originally founded in 1950, Madeline and Bill Wong purchased the restaurant in 1958 and Kowloon remains in the family.
The restaurant boasts an impressive pan-Asian menu, tying together a wide array of Chinese, Japanese, Thai, and Polynesian cuisines. Imposing pupu platters, famous mai tais, and crowd-favorite Saugus wings are all on order, ensuring a filling meal and leftovers for later.
Part of Kowloon’s charm is its elaborate themed rooms. The Tiki Lagoon boasts fountains next to booths, while the Volcano Bay Room glows around a giant ship, complete with sails, lifeboats, and rigging. The Hong Kong Lounge, Mandarin Room, and Thai Grille each have their own aesthetic.
Kowloon’s cultural impact stretches beyond the North Shore. WrestleMania fans will have recently seen West Newbury native John Cena sporting a pair of Kowloon-themed Nike sneakers during a match, representing the restaurant’s signature red, black, and gold colors and logo.
The Kowloon Komedy Klub, located on the restaurant’s second floor, has hosted comedians from near and far, including Phyllis Diller, Tracy Morgan, Bill Burr, Kathy Griffin, and Jerry Seinfeld, before he became a sitcom star.
Time is running out to visit the original Kowloon, as the Wong family is planning to downsize the property in the coming years, potentially demolishing the current building to make way for housing while still maintaining a restaurant presence. Make your way up to Saugus to experience the heyday of Rt. 1’s kitsch, charm, and celebration of North Shore food culture.
