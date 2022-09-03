BILLERICA — Shawsheen Valley Technical High School has a new superintendent in the building, excitedly awaiting his first year on the job. Tony McIntosh was the finalist chosen by the Superintendent Search Committee, and has been working on transitioning into his new job.
McIntosh sat down with the Town Crier to talk about the hiring process and the goals he has set for himself as he begins this new school year.
When asked about his background, Superintendent McIntosh said, “This is my 22nd year in education, and I’ve only worked in regional vocational schools. I started out as a welding teacher for 12 years in Franklin County Technical School, then six years as a Construction Academy Supervisor at Greater Lawrence Technical School, and most recently, as a Director of Career and Technical Education at Keith Regional Technical School.”
The process of being hired, as McIntosh explained, was as follows:
I applied around January 2022. There was the initial interview with the Search Committee and members of the faculty. I was one of two finalists who had an open house, where we got to meet with administrators, toured the school, had a meet and greet with staff and a Q&A, and finally an interview with the full School Committee, which was open to the public and televised.
The feelings he experienced when being told he got the position were both if excitement and admiration for the speed of the process.
“On the night of the televised interview, I was in my car for 15 to 20 minutes when I got a text from my now-former coworker, who was watching live. Minutes later, I got a call from Search Committee Head Patty Meuse offering (me) the position pending contract signing.
“I will say the process was quick. I’ve applied for similar positions across different districts and it took other schools around five to six months. While here it was about a month and a half for the whole process. It was gratifying, with these applications it’s a lot of time and effort put into it. And I’m thrilled to be in this position. I’ve worked towards this for years and it’s a culmination of hard work.”
McIntosh explained what he’s been working on since his hiring.
“As soon as I signed contracts, I used vacation time from my previous position before the end of the school year to spend time with the outgoing superintendent.
Once school got out, I spent more time with him to get updates on the statuses on different initiatives, attending all school committee and subcommittee meetings, to get as much information as I could on the school and surrounding communities.”
His goals for the year are as follows:
“I want to gather information and build relationships. The day to day operations will be tackled as they come, but my focus is on the community and school to find everyone’s priorities.
“For me to make good decisions moving forward, I need to gather info and listen to people to see what they need.”
McIntosh mentioned some of the challenges he anticipates as he begins his first year as superintendent.
“Getting to know local superintendents from the five surrounding communities. I'm not from this area, and they all have their own busy schedules, but I want to work towards getting to know them all.”
He also explained what he thinks is the most exciting and challenging aspects of the superintendent role.
“I think the most challenging and most exciting are connected. There’s a wide variety of people I need to balance the needs of, such as students, staff, faculty, and parents.
Our role is to support businesses in the area, but also prep these students academically. I’m a point person for these things where everyone has their own views, and that is both exciting and challenging.”
And finally, McIntosh talked about one thing he’d like the community to know as he begins his tenure.
“I’m a product of a technical high school, so I came full circle. I graduated from the school, went into the industry, came back, and went into the education field.
“I’ve been a lifelong advocate for technical high schools and a great role model for those coming through the school.”
Tony McIntosh is congratulated on his hiring as superintendent, and the communities and families he serves are eagerly anticipating what he will do during his time at Shawsheen Tech.
