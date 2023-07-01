The beginning of the month of July not only celebrates the birth of our great country, but is also the unofficial kick-off to the summer vacation season.
Typically celebrated with a cookout of favorite American foods like hamburgers and hot dogs, it is no surprise that July is also National Hot Dog Month.
Every year Americans consume an estimated 20 billion hot dogs, but the best way to serve the All-American hot dog is very much up for debate in this country.
There is no question as to the popularity of this summer favorite food. However, many will argue that “presentation is everything,” concluding that what you top your hot dog with is just as important as the hot dog itself.
According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, the most popular topping for a hot dog is mustard, preferred by 68 percent of American hot dog consumers.
Despite the fact that many hot dog lovers feel that topping your dog with ketchup is a major “social faux pas” in the hot dog eating world, ketchup is the second most popular condiment for hot dogs, followed by onions, chili, cheese and sauerkraut.
Less popular condiments that are steadily gaining popularity are mayo, bacon, jalapenos and cole slaw.
Regardless of this data which suggest that most people prefer the old standbys of mustard or ketchup to top their dogs, each region of the country has their own favorite ways to dress a dog that is unique to their particular area.
Here in the Boston area, everyone knows the best way to enjoy a hot dog is by having it “Fenway Frank Style.”
This New England favorite can be boiled or grilled, and served on a New England style bun with mustard and relish. The true “old Yankee” New Englander will also top it with a generous spoonful of Boston Baked Beans.
The Cleveland area baseball fan enjoys their hot dogs served with their own Stadium Mustard. This mustard is a unique blend of spices to create a brown mustard similar to a Dijon mustard.
When in Colorado, the Rockies fans enjoy a foot-long hot dog topped with grilled peppers, kraut, and onions.
New York City slickers consume more hot dogs than any other area of the country, and claim they know the best way to serve them.
When ordering a hot dog in the Big Apple you can expect to be served a steamed hot dog with onions and pale yellow mustard.
Although just outside of New York City, the New Jersey Dog, also known as the Italian Dog, is a completely different animal.
The Jersey population prefers their dog served in a pizza-bread bun topped with onions, peppers, and deep fried potatoes.
A classic Philly Dog may possibly have the most distinctive toppings in the country.
When in Philadelphia, expect your all-beef hot dog to be served with a fish cake alongside in the bun and topped with a sweet vinegar slaw and spicy brown mustard.
The Atlanta area is filled with southern traditions. What better way to enjoy a good southern hot dog than to top it with coleslaw and some sweet Vidalia onions.
Our nation’s capital serves up an all-American hot dog that is half pork and half beef. This Washington D.C. classic hot dog has a spicy kick and is topped with chili, mustard and onions.
When it comes to topping a hot dog in the Chicago area, their motto for toppings is “never enough.”
The traditional Chicago Dog is served with mustard, relish, chopped raw onions, peppers, tomato slices, a pickle spear, and a dash of celery salt served on a poppy seed bun.
The Kansas City area of the country is not afraid of bold flavors, serving their dogs topped with sauerkraut and melted swiss cheese on a sesame seed bun.
When in the big state of Texas, expect big flavors from their hot dog toppings. A traditional Texas hot dog serves up the heat with a dog covered in chili, cheese, and jalapeno peppers.
Considered the home of the Chili Dog, the Cincinnati area serves hot dogs with Cincinnati-style chili heaped with a mound of grated cheese.
Those from the Michigan area also like a meaty chili dog, but Michigan stays a bit more old school and tops the chili dog with mustard and onions.
The southwest area of the country likes a flavorful dog reminiscent of traditional, spicy southwest cooking.
A Southwest Dog is wrapped in bacon, grilled, and topped with pinto beans, onions, peppers, chopped tomato, relish, jalapeno salsa, mayo, mustard and shredded cheese.
Despite having a non-traditional reputation for food and flavors, the California Dog is surprisingly more traditional. No bean sprouts and avocado for the California hot dog lover, they prefer more old school flavors, serving their dogs with bacon, grilled onions and peppers.
The Seattle area has an unusual twist, or rather split, on the traditional hot dog.
In Seattle, hot dogs are split in half and grilled before being served on a toasted bun topped with cream cheese and grilled onions. The more adventurous Seattle hot dog consumer looking for a little heat will also add Sriracha sauce and jalapenos.
The 49th of the 50 states stays true to their Alaskan heritage (while adding a modern twist) when it comes to their version of the hot dog.
An Alaskan Dog is typically made from caribou meat and served in a steamed bun topped with onions that have been sauteed in Coca-Cola.
This summer, if your plans do not include a cross country trip, you can still enjoy the variety of All-American hot dog flavors from around the country right in our own backyard.
Celebrate the different regions of our great country this Fourth of July while adding some fun to your cookout menu. Offering a variety of hot dog toppings from other classic American hot dog recipes is a great way to start off National Hot Dog Month and will surely add a fireworks of flavor to your holiday cookout table.
