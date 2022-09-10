TEWKSBURY —Tewksbury ever so slightly bucked the state trend in Tuesday’s primary election by supporting Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan over the statewide winner Democrat Andrea Campbell in the race for attorney general. Riordan received 1,202 votes to Campbell’s 1,104.
In other races, Tewksbury followed the state trend by supporting Democrat Attorney General Maura Healey (2,544 votes) for governor, Democrat Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll (1,474 votes) for lieutenant governor, incumbent Democrat Bill Galvin (2,341 votes) for secretary of state, and Democrat Diana DiZoglio (1,850 votes) for auditor.
In more local races, Rep. Seth Moulton (2,654 votes), Sen. Barry Finegold (2,606 votes), Rep. Tram Nguyen (705 votes), Rep. David Robertson (1,618 votes), and Rep. Vanna Howard (290 votes) all ran unopposed.
On the Republican side, Tewksbury’s voters supported Geoff Diehl (1,182 votes) for governor, Leah Allen (1,111) for lieutenant governor, James McMahon (1,575 votes) for attorney general, Rayla Campbell (1,528 votes) for secretary of state, and Anthony Amore (1,554 votes) for auditor.
In more local races, Republican voters backed Bob May (1,539 votes) for representative in congress sixth district, Salvatore DeFranco (1,565 votes) for senator in general court second essex and middlesex district, Jeffrey Dufour (469 votes) for representative in general court 18th essex district, and Paul Sarnowski (925 votes) for representative in general court 19th middlesex district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.