BILLERICA — On Wed­nesday, April 1, the Shaw­sheen Tech School Commit­tee voted to suspend its search for a new superintendent.

The committee voted by a margin of 7-3 to scrap the current search in favor of seeking new candidates. This decision comes after a lengthy process including interviews, site visits, and screenings.

Most recently, in-person interviews were conducted back in February with the four finalists. They were: Jenna Lesko, assistant prin­cipal of supervision and professional development at Shawsheen Tech; Thom­as Aubin, former superintendent-director of Diman Regional Tech High School in Fall River; Kelly Fay, co­ordinator of curriculum and staff development at Whit­tier Regional Vocational Technical High School; and Susan Kustka, former assistant superintendent for ad­ministration and personnel at Weymouth Public Schools.

Lesko and Kustka both received nominations for the position at the April 1 meeting, but neither reached the required six votes in order to be appointed. Each candidate received three votes.

There was some internal disagreement amongst the School Committee regarding whether to start from scratch. Although some members felt that the lack of enthusiasm for any of the candidates marked a need for the process to be restarted, other members feared this meant the committee would not be able to find a candidate they could all agree on.

When it came time for the final vote, Paula Lambert, Ronald Fusco and Patricia Meuse voted against suspending the search. All oth­er seven members voted in favor.

The initial search for a new Shawsheen Tech super­intendent began last fall, after former Superinten­dent Tim Broadrick re­signed in March 2019 to take over as superintendent at Prospect Mountain High School in Alton, N.H.

