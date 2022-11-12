TEWKSBURY — As a result of road construction, traffic slowdowns, and accidents, the Tewksbury public schools’ bus network has been encountering more delays than previously experienced. To address this, the district has recently announced the launch of a new bus tracking application for parents and caregivers which will inform them where their student’s bus is on the route.
Zonar My View may be download for free from the App Store or Google Play. Directions for use are available through the student’s school.
According to Tewksbury Public Schools Business and Transportation Manager David Libby, the transportation system had to make many adjustments post-pandemic.
In a memo to parents, Libby said, “Given the driver shortage, an increase in the number of students that we transport and the increase in road construction projects after a COVID-induced slow down, we realize that in some areas, transportation has been off to a bumpy start.”
As a way to help alleviate concerns by parents about transportation delays, the app will keep parents informed about the status of their student’s ride.
Libby explained that each bus typically runs three routes for the school system. As such, a delay for a bus in South Tewksbury on its second run, for example, could delay its next run in North Tewksbury.
“With the app, a parent can get an alert at whatever interval they want when the bus enters the area of their bus stop. So parents can monitor the bus on their own,” said Libby.
As an additional improvement, all bus routes have been added as subgroups to One Call Now, the phone alert system used by the district, so that households on a specific route can be notified via text or phone call. The driver shortage has been a contributing factor to the notification stream.
Libby said that some days the bus company staff has to drive a vehicle, leaving no one in the office to act as a dispatcher.
“We sometimes don’t know about slowdowns or the full impact of an incident,” said Libby, regarding communication from its contracted service provider.
The app will provide greater visibility.
The upcoming mid-school year opening of the new Center Elementary school is another transition that students and families will need to navigate. As a way to alleviate the impact of this change, the district, in cooperation with the bus company, is going to keep the bus routes as close as possible to the same as the first half of the school year.
Libby said, “.. the sharing of buses between North Street School and Dewing School will just switch to Center School and Dewing School. Similarly, Trahan and Heath Brook buses will now become Center and Heath Brook buses. “
The district is the first in the area to use this specific app, but the use of this technology is well established and has been around for some time, according to Libby. Zonar is based in Seattle, Washington.
Libby explained that Tewksbury Transit was acquired by Student Transportation of America, a New Jersey company, and through their bulk license, was able to offer this free to the district. According to Libby, STA also hired additional drivers who will soon be available to service the district.
“It is our hope that these measures will improve the communication between the school department and families and ultimately lead to a better overall experience,” said Libby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.