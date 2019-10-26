Let’s do the Time Warp again... This famous song lyric is from a favorite Halloween movie with a massive cult following that has spanned for decades.
“Time Warp” somewhat describes the feelings and experience many of us from the 1970’s and 80’s have when we now view “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” however, many aspects of this musical/horror movie still resonates with audiences today.
Based on the 1973 musical stage production, “The Rocky Horror Show,” the movie was originally released in 1975 by 20th Century Fox. This campy mix of horror, comedy, and music covered uncharted waters in the film industry of the 1970’s, but was critically panned upon initial release.
Despite bad reviews, the movie quickly became a cult favorite, perhaps because of the movies mesmerizing soundtrack, outrageous costumes and makeup, and sexual undertones. With a growing cult following, theater owners started to feature midnight showings and audience participation.
The plot of the movie follows the adventures of the newly engaged Brad Majors (played by Barry Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (played by Susan Sarandon). The unsuspecting couple finds themselves lost with a flat tire on a dark and stormy night. In search of a phone, they come to the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (played by Tim Curry). The Doctor is a self proclaimed transvestite from Transylvania, and is hosting an annual Transylvanian convention at his castle for the weekend.
The young couple soon realizes they have stumbled upon the Doctor’s work in progress and creation, “Rocky” who has been brought to life by the misguided Doctor.
This musical/horror film also features the talents of 1970s rock star Meatloaf, who plays Eddie, a partial brain donor to Rocky.
This spoof on the classic haunted castle horror movie, mixed with the music and vibes of 70s rock-glam has made attending this midnight flick an annual Halloween event for many die-hard fans, and is a fun adventure to experience for newcomers.
A big part of the allure of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is that audience members are encouraged to participate in the show. This includes wearing costumes from favorite Rocky Horror characters and bringing the appropriate props to use during certain scenes of the show.
If you are not an experienced audience member, you will need to bring a bag of props to the show in order to get the full Rocky Horror experience. These props include (but are not limited to) a newspaper, some confetti, a flashlight, rubber gloves, a small spray bottle of water, toilet paper, toast (yes, toasted slices of bread), and party hats.
I will not divulge the use of the props, as you will figure it out when the show starts, but I highly recommend the use of them to raise the level of fun for your experience.
That is right, I am referring to going to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as an experience. It is not simply sitting in a theater watching a movie.
Audience members are also encouraged to act out scenes from the movie as they are happening. Some theaters provide a live “shadow cast” that performs the movie scene to scene as it happens on the screen.
Locally, there are plenty of opportunities to view and participate in the fun of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” this Halloween season.
Several Chunky’s Cinema Pubs, including the one located at 150 Bridge St. in Pelham, NH, are featuring daily showings of Rocky Horror now until November. For movie times visit www.chunkys.com.
The Luna Theater, located in Mill No. 5 at 250 Jackson St. in Lowell is having a special showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 25, 2019. This viewing will feature a live shadow cast. For tickets and showtime, visit www.lunalowell.com.
Many Boston area AMC Theaters, including the one located at 175 Tremont St. in Boston, will be showing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” every weekend now though Nov. 1. For showing times and locations visit www.amctheaters.com.
The Zeiterion Theater, located at 684 Purchase St. in New Bedford will also feature a live shadow cast on Oct. 31, 2019. For tickets and show time, visit www.zeiterion.org.
In Newburyport, The Firehouse Center for the Arts, located at 1 Market Square, with be having showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 25 and 26. Check their website www.firehouse.org for ticket prices and showtimes.
If you are in the Worcester area, you can catch a showing of Rocky Horror at Beatnik’s Pub, located at 433 Park Ave., on Oct. 30, 2019. Visit them on Facebook for show time and tickets.
Keep in mind that “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” retains it original rating of R because of sexual content, so it is recommended for patrons 17 and older, making this more of an adult Halloween experience.
If you have never been, there is plenty of opportunity to experience “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” this Halloween season. Like many Rocky Horror fans, you will want to make it part of your annual Halloween tradition as you happily do the “Time Warp” again an again.
