TEWKSBURY — Despite being cancelled again last week due to rain, the Tewksbury Community Market is preparing for its biggest market to date this Thursday, July 15. Among the vendors in attendance will be Soak It In, a business specializing in artisan soap.
Based in Danvers, Soak It In offers a variety of soaps, lotions, and scrubs handmade with local and ethically sourced ingredients.
Among the soaps offered by Soak It In include cold process, hot process, liquid and bar soaps, all made with natural ingredients. The soaps come in a multitude of scents, such as Purple Hibiscus, Cucumber & Aloe, and Watermelon to name a few. Some soaps are also made into different shapes, such as Home Sweet Home soaps designed in the shape of a house and key, and the Sleeping Unicorn soap.
Other bath products sold include bath bombs, shampoo & conditioner bars, hand & body lotion, foot cream, and mud cleansing masks.
To learn more about Soak It In, visit their website: http://www.soakitin.net/. They can also be contacted by email at soakitin.artisansoap@gmail.com, or on Facebook at Soak It In-Artisan Soaps. They can also be shopped in person at the Holten Street Creative Spaces located at 88 Holten St., Danvers.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 30. Due to two weeks of weather cancellations this month, the market’s season has been extended two weeks until the end of September.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.