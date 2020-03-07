TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m., the Boston Women’s Heritage Trail will be holding a special event at the Tewksbury Public Library to celebrate 100 years of the 19th Amendment passing.
Suffrage is defined as the right to vote in political elections. At the time America was founded, women weren’t allowed to vote, and had to wait until August of 1920, 144 years, for the 19th Amendment to be ratified. Today, women tend to vote at a higher rate than men, with, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 55 percent of women voting in the 2018 midterm election, versus 52 percent of men voting in that same election.
This event will be a “special presentation of the history of the suffrage movement in Massachusetts.” Guests will get the opportunity to take a virtual and auditory tour of the streets of Boston during the early 1900’s, when women were protesting and fighting for their right to vote as citizens of America. Those who attend will hear about suffragists who were arrested for advocating for their civic rights.
The Boston Women’s Heritage Trail will delve into the lives and profiles of extraordinary women such as Alice Stone and Julia Ward Howe. All leading up to when the states ratified and passed the 19th Amendment, allowing women to vote, 100 years ago.
The Boston Women’s Heritage Trail, founded in 1989, dedicates itself to bringing women back “to their rightful place in the history of Boston,” according to their website, through guided tours, uncovering stories, and education both in and out of the classroom.
The BWHT was established by an extraordinary group of Boston Public Schools faculty and students, who wanted to bring women’s history back in the overall narrative through ways as interactive and fun as the famous Freedom Trail, located in Boston. They give 13 different walking tours in areas such as Roxbury, Dorchester, Beacon Hill, Chinatown, and more, each with their own unique historical moments in women’s suffrage and women’s history as a whole.
They also hold regional events in classrooms and libraries, emphasizing the importance of education when it comes to history. Currently, they are working on expanding their tours to places such as Salem, New Brunswick, Maine, and Oslo, Norway.
Join the Boston Women’s Suffrage Trail as they celebrate the accomplishments of women and 100 years of suffrage and civic duty this Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at the Tewksbury Public Library.
This event does require prior registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.