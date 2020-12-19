Freshly fallen snow created a magical backdrop for the 2020 Winter Tree Stroll in Groton. A collaboration of the Groton Conservation Trust and area non-profits, the organized exploration of town conservation lands is a wonderful way to discover new areas to walk, play “I Spy” with the kids, and soak in some incredible views of the hills of Groton and the mountains beyond.
Six properties in Groton are decorated with at least two or more trees which reflect either the focus of the non-profit or the natural surroundings. For our day out we visited three of the properties.
At The General Field conservation land we found Groton Cub Scout Pack 12 working on their tree, reaffixing some of their decorations after the Nor’easter had blown through. The Pages for Peace tree, in the same location, was inspired by the group of young writers who worked together to create the world’s largest book. The book is currently on display at the Prescott Community Center in Groton.
The views from The General Field capture treetops and peaks of nearby towns such as Ayer and Mount Wachusett in Princeton.
We next visited Bates Conservation Land for a steep-ish climb up Indian Hill. We passed decorated trees and shrubs and a winter nativity vignette. We were glad for our micro spikes that day but those in sneakers fared just as well. The panoramas were spectacular, again with Mount Wachusett in the distance, but with the added bonus of Temple Mountain and the Monadnocks along the horizon. We were fortunate to have a very clear day, but a set of binoculars wouldn’t have hurt.
In the near field, the new Indian Hill Music Center rose majestically over former apple orchards. Slated to be completed in 2022, it will be home to a 1,000 seat concert hall, a 300 seat performance hall, and classroom and teaching spaces. It’s architecture is impressive.
Our last stop was Shepley Hill. The parking area is off of Sand Hill Road and is also an easy access for the Nashua River Rail Trail. The 75 acre property offers trails up and down inclines, making it a fine cardio experience. The trails are used extensively for horseback riding. We found three decorated trees on this property, all imaginative and festive with birds, messages and ribbons.
Walking the trails in anticipation of the decorations and scanning the landscapes for a glimpse of the creative adornments gave an extra layer to the experience of walking in the woods after a fresh snowfall. The Winter Tree Stroll runs until Jan. 1, 2021 and information may be found at www.gctrust.org.
