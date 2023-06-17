TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on June 6, 2023 at town hall.
The board approved two pole petitions for National Grid and Verizon at East Street and Lake Street.
The board approved an amended liquor license application for La Vita Dolce; the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission found errors and missing components in the bakery’s 2022 application.
The board approved an amended liquor license for City Wine Spirits & Smoke Shop. The board also approved a common victualler license for Taste of the Himalayas, formerly Saffron Indian Grill, at 1921 Main St.
The board reappointed 36 residents to positions on several committees, and authorized eight firefighters to work detail assignments.
The board approved an abatement of taxes for two open space parcels in town: 2347 Main St. near the south fire station, which was donated earlier this year, and the end of 60 Winterberry Lane.
The board accepted a $250 donation to the Tewksbury Senior Center from the Tewksbury Garden Club in gratitude for use of facilities for meetings and functions.
Town Manager Richard Montuori shared that the Tewksbury Police Department recently held a meeting underscoring the importance of checking identification to avoid underage alcohol purchases, noting that all establishments that serve alcohol have been notified of their compliance responsibilities by letter.
Montuori also presented the water quality and distribution update. He noted that residents may see brown water, which is caused by iron sediment in the water system stirred up by high usage; the water is not dangerous but it is not recommended for drinking. The DPW runs annual hydrant flushing to mitigate the issue; residents experiencing brown water should call the DPW and run cold water.
Montuori noted that the town tests water quarterly for total trihalomethanes (TTHMs), which can form when water is treated with chlorine; the town is far below the maximum allowable TTHM limit. Residents can stay informed of issues with water main breaks through the town website and by signing up for CodeRED alerts.
Montuori proposed a schedule change to town hall hours in an effort to improve employee work-life balance and remain consistent with neighboring communities. Currently, town hall is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A trial schedule would change town hall and town hall annex hours from 45 hours per week to 42.5 hours with no reduction in employee hours.
The senior center will match town hall’s schedule but the DPW, library, and police and fire departments will keep their current schedules. The board supported the proposed schedule starting the week of June 26 to run into the fall: on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, town hall will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; on Tuesday, town hall will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Friday, town hall will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Montuori said that data will be collected during the trial run, which has union support. He added that evening hours will help accommodate working residents, and a more flexible schedule will attract new talent to the town, which is attempting to remain competitive in hiring with other communities.
Montuori also emphasized the importance of improving online functionality and offering of services through the town website.
During committee reports, board members shouted out recent events in town, including the Memorial Day ceremony and the town’s first Pride Lights celebration. Member James Mackey shared that a recent cybersecurity internship program with the town’s IT department was successfully completed by a TMHS student.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for June 27, 2023. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
