During the dog days of summer, many will find themselves cooling off in the coastal waters of their favorite beach. In the midst of the sand and waves, it is inevitable that a stray patch of seaweed will eventually find itself entangled around your ankles.
As irritating as seaweed can be to the recreational beach swimmer, this ocean nuisance is actually an important and intricate part of the entire underwater ecosystem.
Seaweed provides a habitat and food source for many marine species, keeps the coastal waters clean by removing excess nutrients from run off, and removes carbon in the ocean which protects shelled sea life from ocean acidification.
It is quite impressive that this natural wonder-weed can accomplish ecosystem success while also naturally regenerating itself.
Surprisingly, seaweed is just as purposeful outside the ocean, and can be used for human consumption, cosmetic treatments, and as a multi-purpose garden aid.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, 95 percent of seaweed harvested for human consumption is cultivated rather than taken from the wild.
Unlike land-based crops, seaweed crops do not require the use of land, fertilizer, pesticides or freshwater, making it a sustainable, eco-friendly option.
This fast growing crop is usually ready to harvest in about six weeks and absorbs CO2 while it grows, creating a valuable carbon sink.
You may be thinking, “There is so much seaweed at our local beach, why do we need to farm it?”
It is indeed possible to remove seaweed that is growing wild at our local beaches, but it must be done with caution, as to not disrupt the seashore’s ecosystem.
Harvesting wild seaweed is legal in all six New England states for residents and non-residents, and no permits are required.
However, it is expected that all seaweed foragers be respectful to the area and surrounding beachgoers. Be aware that many states have strict limits on the amount of seaweed any one individual can harvest.
If you are contemplating getting seaweed from your favorite beach, it is recommended to check with local authorities regarding any restrictions before you head out to harvest.
This does not apply to private beaches. It is illegal to remove seaweed from private beaches without permission from the beach owners.
Reasons for the average citizen to use seaweed can range from adding seaweed to your daily diet to adding it to benefit your garden.
For the less adventurous eater, consuming seaweed might initially be a hard pass, but once you realize the nutritional value of adding seaweed to your diet, you may decide the benefits far outweigh any reservations you may have about trying seaweed.
According to the National Library of Medicine, seaweed is rich in dietary fiber, fatty acids, essential amino acids, and vitamins A, B, C, and E.
Seaweed is also a good source of iodine, iron, and calcium.
The antioxidant and vitamin profile of seaweed can offer such benefits as blood sugar stability and promotion of a healthy gut.
Despite its rather unappetizing appearance in the water, seaweed is known as a delicacy in certain parts of the world.
Seaweed is most notably used for wrapping sushi rolls, but has been used for centuries to flavor and preserve food, and can easily be incorporated into your every day diet.
Seaweed for cooking can be readily purchased at Asian food markets, specialty food markets, and natural food stores.
Many specialty and natural food stores also offer ready made food products like crackers and tortillas that incorporate seaweed in their recipe.
For those who would like to experiment with freshly harvested seaweed in the kitchen, it is a good idea to educate yourself with an in-person or online seaweed foraging course to learn exactly what you should be harvesting for consumption.
Seaweed flavor is typically salty, and ranges from hints of fish to hits of smokey like bacon. The texture also ranges from chewy to crisp and crunchy.
Fresh or dried seaweed can easily be added to smoothies, soup stock and stews.
Dried seaweed flakes can be used as a natural replacement for salt in almost any recipe.
For an exciting new flavor, toss in salads or add to your favorite salad dressing or party dip recipe.
Seaweed also offers benefits when used on the outside of the human body for skin and hair care such as skin moisturizers, masks, exfoliants and is equally beneficial for hair deep conditioning treatments.
Everyone enjoys a day at the spa, but spa treatments can be expensive. Save some of your green cash by utilizing some green seaweed.
For a relaxing spa-like, mermaid experience at home, enjoy a seaweed bath.
Simply fill your tub with warm water, seaweed and salt.
Seaweed baths are known to detoxify, soothe eczema, acne or other skin irritants, as well as give relief to achy limbs.
There are many commercially available cosmetic products that are seaweed based, or you can find DIY recipes online to make for yourself.
As with any new treatments, be sure to check with your physician first if you are prone to allergic reactions or skin and scalp irritations.
Seaweed is also an excellent source of nutrients for your plants. It is rich in a number of macro and micro nutrients that are essential for plant growth, many of which can not be found in store bought fertilizers. Seaweed is also completely biodegradable.
Seaweed makes for great compost. It keeps nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium values balanced, ensuring good nutritional value for healthy plant growth.
Equally beneficial on top of the soil, seaweed can be used as a natural mulch by helping retain soil moisture levels and reduce weed growth.
When used as mulch, seaweed also protects the soil surface from erosion while adding a slow release natural fertilizer.
The next time you unexpectedly step on a piece of seaweed at the beach, think twice about completely avoiding this oceanside obstacle.
The addition of seaweed to your lifestyle can be an unexpected, natural and environmentally friendly boost to your dinner table, cosmetic table and garden.
Who knew this truly “green” weed could leave you feeling so renewed on the inside and out!
