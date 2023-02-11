TEWKSBURY — Town boards and committees depend on residents to step up and get involved in decisions that affect the community. Residents are able to run for boards which evaluate information and make decisions about projects and policies that affect the entire community. Serving the municipality as an elected official is an opportunity afforded to every registered voter living in the town.
Board members are elected positions that require a nomination sheet of 50 signatures of registered voters in order to appear on the ballot. Boards meet once or twice per month, and typically involve reading a packet of information prior to the meeting. Some boards have subcommittees which are aligned with the mission of the board, and these additional assignments can be voluntary or appointed.
Community members who currently serve or have served in the past recommend the experience.
Tewksbury resident David Gay held a variety of elected positions over 12 years. From the Planning Board to the Select Board, to the local housing partnership to the public events committee, Gay felt his time involved in local government was very rewarding.
“Having the chance to make a positive impact in the community was very satisfying,” said Gay.
Gay’s work included representing Tewksbury at regional planning meetings for NMCOG and the LRTA, planning for the town hall renovation, community preservation act work, and planning for the regional emergency facility on Whipple Road, among other contributions.
Gay was also instrumental in the launch of the economic development committee. Gay encourages residents to consider getting involved.
“Getting in on the ground floor of these important projects is a wonderful experience,” Gay said.
Lori Carriere is finishing eight years on the Board of Library Trustees.
“I joined the board to fill an unexpired term, then ran for two additional terms,” said Carriere. “It’s a great way to see how the town works, give back, and have the chance to shape policy and decisions that will benefit the residents.”
Carriere is stepping aside so that others may have a chance to serve.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the Trustees. The library is the hub of the community, and I encourage other residents to get involved.”
There are nine seats open for the spring election.
There is one seat open for Select Board. Member Jay J. Kelly is not running for another term. The Select Board seat is a three-year term. The board meets twice per month, attends Town Meeting twice per year, and some members participate in subcommittees. The board works closely with town management.
There is one seat open for the School Committee. School Committee member Keith M. Sullivan is not running for another term. The School Committee seat is a three-year term. The School Committee meets once per month, attends Town Meeting twice per year, and some members participate in subcommittees. The board works closely with school management and employee unions.
The Planning Board will have two open seats. Planning Board member Robert Fowler is not running for another term after 40 years on the board. The Planning Board seat is a three-year term. The Planning Board meets twice per month, attends town meeting twice per year, and some members participate on other committees. The board works closely with the town planner.
Another Planning Board seat is available for the remainder of a two-year term that resulted from the resignation of elected member Eric Ryder. Resident Jonathan Ciampa was appointed by the Select Board to the seat, but must run to continue serving the unexpired portion of the term, which is two years.
The Board of Library trustees’ Lorraine Carriere and Patrick Joyce are not seeking another term. The Board of Library Trustees meets once per month, attends Town Meeting twice per year, and works closely with the library director. The Board of Library Trustees is a three-year term.
The Board of Health has one seat up for election. Member Charles Roux’s seat is expiring. The Board of Health meets once per month and works with the town health director. The Board of Health seat is a three year term.
The Housing Authority has one seat open to fulfil an unexpired two-year term vacated by the passing of Robert Demers. The Housing Authority’s charter is to promote adequate and affordable housing, economic opportunity and a suitable living environment free from discrimination. The committee meets once per month.
The Town Moderator seat is a three-year term, currently held by Dustin Weir. The role of the moderator is to run annual and special Town Meeting, and also is an appointing authority for the Finance Committee.
Nomination papers may be obtained at the town clerk’s office at town hall until Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Papers must be returned with signatures and addresses of registered Tewksbury voters by 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. The town election will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
