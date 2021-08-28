Ahead of the Commonwealth’s “Hurricane Awareness Month” in September, Hurricane Henri made its way up the eastern seaboard, bringing rain and strong winds to the region. Hurricane season typically runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, or MEMA, offers residents information to ride out severe weather, such as hurricanes, to help reduce the chance of property damage, loss of life, or injury.
For example, as was announced in anticipation of excessive rainfall during Hurricane Henri, drivers are cautioned to never drive on flooded roads; over half of flood deaths happen in vehicles. Driving in as little as six inches of water can cause loss of control of a vehicle, and if you encounter flood water on a roadway, “turn around-don’t drown” is what officials caution.
As a practical matter, when severe weather with high winds is predicted, homeowners should take steps to bring items indoors or secure any objects that could become projectiles, such as lawn furniture, decorations, or small potted plants. Items such as trampolines should be tied to a tree if possible, and barrels or trash receptacles should be tucked in a shed, garage, or placed tightly against a wall.
In the event of loss of power, fire officials instruct that people should not use candles for light, and instead have a flashlight and batteries handy, since using cell phones as flashlights will drain precious battery power.
Generators should be run outdoors, but not near open windows due to carbon monoxide gas. Carbon monoxide detector batteries should be tested and replaced when clocks are changed in the fall and spring, just as is recommended for smoke detectors.
Should a resident see a downed power line in a storm, call 911 immediately. And residents are also highly discouraged from using their gas kitchen stoves to heat their homes in the case of power loss, again due to the dangers of carbon monoxide. If you smell gas, leave your home immediately.
Another important and often overlooked item that homeowners should have in place for emergencies is sufficient household door numbering. House numbers should be visible from the street and be in contrast to the background, ideally placed on the door frame, and be at least six inches tall. If emergency help is called for, large visible numbers are helpful for emergency responders to see.
Additionally, in any emergency circumstance where first responders are requested, have someone stand outside the residence if possible and wave down the first responders so that no time is lost finding the location.
To prepare for storm season, it is important to know where any critical paperwork, medicines, and pet information is in case an evacuation is necessary. Emergency numbers are also useful to have near your phone, including 211 from any landline or cell for emergency weather event information.
For more information, visit mass.gov/info-details/emergency-information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.