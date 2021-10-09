The end of September offers a mixture of weather, as warm daytime temperatures make way for cool fall evenings. A sure sign of this seasonal transition is the appearance of fall pumpkins on every doorstep.
Krochmal Farm, located at 31 Jennies Way in Tewksbury, is happy to announce their annual Pumpkin Festival! This annual event has become a tradition for many local families, making pumpkin picking an special celebration the entire family can enjoy.
On display for the picking, you will find a large selection of pumpkins grown on the farm in a wide variety of sizes to fit all your fall decorating needs.
After selecting the perfect pumpkin, there is plenty to do to keep the entire family engaged for the afternoon.
Young and old will enjoy a leisurely horse drawn hay ride around the farm grounds. This 15 minute ride takes you through farmland as well as the neighboring wooded areas of the farm.
For the animal lovers in your family, an up close and personal experience is waiting for you at the farm's Agricultural Exhibit. This interactive petting experience features playful goats that you can hand feed within the fenced area.
A farm favorite for kids is always the pony rides. This long standing tradition at the farm has been a must do, memory-making moment for many families.
For those too timid to closely interact with the goats or pony rides, there are other animal exhibits you can experience while watching through the safety of a fence.
Currently the farm is the home of a donkey, two calves, a flock of turkeys and a momma pig and her family of baby piglets, offering plenty of photo opportunities with your family.
After feeding the farm animals, stop by the Snack Shack to satisfy your own appetites. The Snack Shack offers a wide variety of food, including burgers, hot dogs, sausage and fried dough. They also offer hot apple cider and hot chocolate to warm you up on those cool fall days.
Don’t end the day without challenging your family with a trip through the Corn Maze. The maze encircles the entire Pumpkin Festival area and promises to be more difficult than it looks. Be sure to bring your “A Game” navigation skills because, due to the rainy summer, the corn stalks are more than 10 feet tall. This can make it very difficult to see around corners or get a good overview of the maze, but will certainly provide a fun and challenging family bonding experience for all!
Pumpkin fields opened on Saturday, Sept. 18 and the festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 24. The festival will also be open on Indigenous People’s Day (formerly known as Columbus Day) Monday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Entrance to the pumpkin field or to view the farm animals is free, but there are additional charges for the Agricultural Exhibit, Pony Rides, Hay Ride and entrance to the Corn Maze. For additional price fees visit www.krochmalfarms.com.
This autumn season, start your fall decorating by finding the perfect, farm picked pumpkin. The smile that adores your front step jack-o-lantern will be a pleasant reminder of the memories made while supporting a local farm.
But don’t wait too long, as there will be frost on the pumpkin before we know it. This weekend take the time to enjoy a day of family, fall fun at Krochmal Farms Pumpkin Festival.
