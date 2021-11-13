New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington has many ways to reach the summit, and on this hike, the Huntington Ravine Trail was the choice for the group. Known as the most difficult and treacherous of all the trails in the White Mountains, guides do not recommend this journey for the novice hiker. Plan for at least 4-5 hours of hiking to reach the summit.
Setting out on a hike up Mount Washington is not something to be taken lightly. Hikers should register at the base of the mountain and have a plan. It is critical to carry enough water, food, layers of clothing, a map, and have a cell phone and backup battery on hand.
Make sure someone knows where you are going. A retreat strategy is also necessary for a trail such as Huntington. In fact, this trail is only recommended for an ascent to the summit; it is too dangerous to use as a way back down.
Departure is from the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center as early as possible in the morning, to give maximum daylight. Hikers start on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail where it will eventually branch to Huntington Ravine Trail.
A sign at the start of the trail asks — “Are you sure you want to hike Huntington Ravine Trail to the summit?” — pointing out the dangers that lie ahead as you cannot turn back once you reach the open rock face.
The trail the group hiked was 9.5 miles roundtrip, ascending via the Huntington Ravine Trail and Nelson Craig Trail to the Mount Washington Summit, and returning via the Lion Head Trail and Tuckerman Ravine Trail back to the visitor center. Passing over streams and rushing water, good footwear is essential.
The Fan is a large area of broken rock, or talus, just before the headwall climb. From the base of the Fan forward, essentially everything you touch or step on is rock, until the rim of ravine is reached. For this reason, hikers must carefully assess the weather and light conditions at the Fan before proceeding forward as retreat is impossible.
To reach the rock face, hikers must scramble over (and in some cases under) many hundreds of yards of massive boulders that make up the “Fan.” Then the real fun begins as hikers cat-walk across several huge exposed rock slabs, where maintaining three points of contact is an absolute necessity; a fall would be life changing.
Once across the slabs, the remainder of the hike is again climbing over, under, and around big boulders and rock formations. Finally, the top of the ravine is reached at the crossing with the Alpine Garden Trail.
The flowers on the Alpine Garden Trail are in bloom in mid- to late-June and early July. Rare species of wildflowers such as diapensia, Lapland rosebay, and alpine azalea are all found here and are protected by the National Forest Service. The area is above the tree line and provides amazing views, most notably of the “moonscape” one sees looking toward the building and observatory equipment at the summit.
Continuing along the yellow blazes, the group followed the Nelson Craig trail to the summit, crossing the auto road. After a rest up and refuel, the group headed back down via the Lion Head Trail. The Lion Head Trail parallels Tuckerman Ravine for a while, following its north wall.
Eventually, you reach the Tuckerman Ravine Trail, and follow it back down to the visitor center and a well-deserved rest. Note: This hike was completed in mid-September under favorable weather conditions.
