TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met for an emergency meeting on Friday, March 20 at 8 a.m.
Jay Kelly called the meeting to order. The room was spaced out to observe social distancing. Three members of the board of selectmen, Jay Kelly, Anne Marie Stronach and Mark Kratman were in the room along with Town Manager Richard Montuori, and two members, Jayne Wellman and Brian Dick attended via teleconference.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the declaration of the local state of emergency order.
“These are unprecedented times,” said Kelly.
Montuori provided a high level explanation of the steps the town has taken over the last two weeks, which have been “progressive” during a “very fluid situation.”
Montuori gave a timeline of events.
“On March 10, the governor declared a state of emergency, on March 11 the town closed all facilities to the public and stopped all events and programs, staff was directed to not have meetings or attend any outside meetings, and the town started to reduce operations to limit contact,” he said.
“On March 16 the schools were closed for three weeks, town offices were closed to the public and public playgrounds, athletic facilities, basketball courts (were also closed) and there are no board or committee meetings,” said Montuori.
These actions aligned with the governor’s directive of no gatherings of 10 people or more. Montuori went on to discuss that meetings will be held by teleconference and video conference as needed and that the town is taking steps to mitigate employees being affected.
“We don’t want a problem with town operations,” Montuori said.
The town is acting in the same manner as other communities and is being proactive to stay ahead of the spread of the coronavirus. Unconfirmed news reports indicated that one Tewksbury resident tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, March 19.
The selectmen urged residents to stay home and only go out if needed and to practice social distancing at all times. Kratman referred residents to the town website to find COVID-19 information, which is constantly updated.
Montuori indicated that the next Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Tuesday, March 24 will be conducted via Webex, the town’s chosen videoconference platform. At that meeting, the selectmen will discuss postponing town elections, town meeting, and other items. Governor Baker has lifted open meeting law restrictions so that the public may attend meetings virtually as well.
The declaration of a state of emergency allows the town to take actions that they could not normally undertake with respect to expenditure of funds and the procurement of services and supplies. The declaration also heightens the awareness of the seriousness of the situation and may give broad powers to the Board of Health and Board of Selectmen that is felt necessary for the health of the public.
Specifics of the declaration include recognition of the seriousness of the respiratory infection, acknowledgement of the state and federal declaration of emergency, recognition of closure of schools until April 6 and the restriction of on-site food and drink consumption at bars and restaurants, and includes a limitation of operating hours and access to public buildings.
The declaration, according to Kelly, will remain in place until further notice.
Montuori thanked the board for their support over the last few weeks along with the town staff, saying they had done “an extraordinary job.” Montuori said frontline police and fire personnel have been incredible and wants to point out Tewksbury Health Director Susan Sawyer and the new Public Health Nurse Urvi Agarwalla.
Montuori said Agarwalla’s position is part time and “she has been here every day working on this issue full time.”
Montuori also praised the school superintendent Christopher Malone and the school nurses and staff.
“Residents should be proud of the people that work here,” Montuori said.
Montuori welcomed residents to call the town hall with any question at 978-640-4300 and to use the town website as the accurate source for information for the town www.tewksbury-ma.gov.
