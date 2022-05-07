Parenting is a challenging but rewarding job. At the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, the role of supporting young families through the ups and downs is a mission they take very seriously.
The organization is seeking passionate, creative and motivated professionals to be home visitors in their Healthy Families program. Healthy Families is a parenting education program that supports young, first-time parents to create a stable, nurturing environment for their child.
According to Evelina Kurraj, Intake and Outreach Coordinator, “We offer comprehensive health and vacation benefits, tuition reimbursement, and extensive training that will prepare applicants for an Early Childhood or Human Services career.”
Successful candidates will have a minimum of a high school or equivalent diploma as well as experience working directly with children and families. Kurraj said that experience with culturally diverse communities is a plus.
Home visitors schedule, plan and complete home visits with families in their caseload in accordance with the scheduling needs of families. Providing parenting education to families using curriculum covering parent-child interactions, parent and child safety, parent and child health, child development, anticipatory guidance and positive discipline, healthy relationships, healthy pregnancy, labor and delivery is the hallmark of the program.
Kurraj said that the home visitor completes screenings and assessments for the child(ren) and family. Development of a goal plan in collaboration with each family helps to connect families to community resources.
Parenting can be stressful, and supporting young families and providing tools to help navigate the process presents successful outcomes for all. Helping parents persevere and stay calm during difficult parenting times is rewarding.
According to The Family Trust, “in 2021, there were 31,119 cases of child abuse and neglect in Massachusetts, but in many instances, child abuse can be prevented with the right tools and strategies.”
Home visitors help give families the tools to get through stressful times.
The home visitor role is a full time, Monday through Friday position and is a combination of in-person and remote work. Any candidate seeking a position should have a high school diploma or equivalent degree.
Visit eliotchs.org/careers/ for more information.
