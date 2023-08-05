Mental health is becoming an increasingly discussed issue, and Congressman Seth Moulton (MA-06) wants every American to have easy access to help in a crisis. It has been one year since the the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline went live with a new name and number, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
Moulton, a former Marine who served four tours in Iraq, has been a mental health advocate in Congress amid his struggles with PTSD. In 2019, he introduced the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, which received bipartisan support and was signed into law in October 2020.
The bill was designed to create a number as easily accessible and memorable as 911. The hotline operates 24/7 and offers free and confidential support and resources for individuals in distress from trained responders.
In 2021, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported that 4.8% of adults had serious thoughts of suicide; the number climbed to 12.7% for adolescents ages 12 to 17. The CDC reported the same year that suicide was the second-leading cause of death for youth ages 10-14 and adults age 25-34.
The program has not been without controversy. Before 988 was implemented, the lifeline dispatched emergency services in about 2% of interactions because a caller was thought to be a threat to themselves, at times resulting in fatal confrontations with police, especially in rural areas. The lifeline recently updated policies to help train counselors in law enforcement alternatives and enforced a review policy for calls resulting in emergency services. 988 cannot use geolocation to locate callers, and “988 call takers do not contact emergency services without a caller’s permission unless a suicide attempt is in progress or likely to happen in a very short period,” according to the state Division of Violence and Injury Prevention. Several police departments in the Merrimack Valley operate trained clinician co-response through mental health collaboratives, including the Behavioral Health Unit in Tewksbury and the Health & Recovery Unit in Wilmington.
According to a release from Moulton’s office, nearly five million calls, texts, and messages have been sent to 988 across the country — 2 million more than the previous year — with a 75% decrease in wait times and a 1,000% increase in text messages received. About 180 calls were received per day in Massachusetts, with six independent crisis centers operating in the state.
“The very existence of 988 means that we’re talking about mental health more — and more people are getting help because they simply know to dial those simple three digits,” Moulton wrote. “Just as we all know to call 911 if our house is on fire, we will soon all know to call 988 if we or our loved ones are experiencing a mental health crisis.”
The Biden-Harris administration dedicated nearly $1 billion towards the initiative, and the US Department of Health and Human Services oversaw the addition of Spanish language services and specialized services for LGBTQ youth. The Veterans Crisis Line fielded nearly 20% of total calls in the past year for veterans and their families.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988. Learn more at www.988lifeline.org and visit www.mass.gov/info-details/988-job-and-volunteer-opportunities to learn about paid and volunteer opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.