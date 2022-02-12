Romance seems to fill the air every February, and despite the cold temperatures, this month is sure to warm your heart with the celebration of Valentine’s Day.
There are many ways to show your love for your favorite Valentine. Gifts of jewelry or flowers are always well received, and who wouldn’t enjoy a romantic dinner for two?
All of these things will certainly make for a memorable Valentine celebration, but for many, Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be the same without the gift of the traditional heart-shaped box of chocolate.
Considered a romantic gesture for over 150 years, it is hard to believe this iconic Valentine staple started as a genius marketing strategy.
The heart shaped box of sweets can be traced back to a prominent family company in England.
Throughout the 1800’s, the Cadbury family was a seller of fine coffee, teas, drinking chocolate (a.k.a. hot chocolate), and other chocolate innovations.
Brothers Richard and George Cadbury took over the family business in 1861.
As their first order of business at the helm of the family company, the brothers strived to improve the company’s drinking chocolate recipes.
While experimenting, they discovered a process to remove the cocoa butter (a pure and stable fat) from the cocoa bean.
The cocoa butter had a mild chocolate flavor and pleasant chocolate aroma, making it a perfect addition to the Cadbury existing recipe. The addition of the cocoa butter created a smooth and silky new variety of edible chocolate.
Knowing they had created a fabulous, new product, the brothers needed an equally fabulous way to market their new chocolates.
During the Victorian era, Valentine’s Day became a highly commercialized holiday. With the new popularity of elaborate Valentine cards and lavish gifts to express your love on Valentine’s Day, the Cadbury brothers decided to cash in on the new Valentine gift-giving tradition.
Just a few years earlier, the brothers had started another company called Fancy Boxes.
This branch of the Cadbury empire created ornately decorated boxes filled with their original chocolate.
Richard Cadbury decided to market their new, creamy chocolate candies in fancy, heart-shaped boxes decorated with cupids and roses. These boxes were so magnificently decorated, they were sold as keepsakes to save heartfelt love letters and mementos after the candy was gone.
This Valentine’s Day promotion was a huge commercial success, and quickly became a holiday tradition.
Although it is a widespread belief in the candy industry that Cadbury created the first heart-shaped candy box, Cadbury never actually patented the design.
Eventually, other candy companies copied the romantic design, and the popularity of the heart-shaped box continued to grow.
Boxes became increasingly elaborate until the start of World War II. During wartime, sugar was rationed and Valentine's celebrations were scaled down, including the production of the heavily decorated candy boxes.
After the war, the heart-shaped box made a strong comeback, but never as ornate as boxes of Cadbury’s Victorian era hay day.
Today, the heart-shaped candy box is as popular as ever, with Americans expected to spend over 2.2 billion dollars on Valentine candy in 2022.
It is true that most heart-shaped boxed candies of today are less ornate than those of yesteryear, and have a more manufactured appearance.
That being said, you can also find them in a wide variety of fun and festive styles filled with just about any type of Valentine confections.
From America’s favorite Hershey chocolates, to Swiss Lindor Lindt chocolates, there are heart-shaped boxed candy for every taste and budget, including those non-chocolate candy lovers.
For the eternal romantics, original Victorian era Cadbury boxes are still in existence, coming up for auction every so often. They are highly sought after by collectors, and carry a hefty price tag.
If you are looking for a bit of old-time romance for your Valentine, more recent but still vintage Valentine candy boxes can be found on Ebay and Etsy for a fairly reasonable price.
These vintage candy boxes can make for an unforgettable, romantic gift when filled with jewelry or a simple love note.
You can also find patterns online and tutorials on YouTube to create your own romantic, heart-shaped box that you can fill with home-made goodies or a special gift.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but you still have time to make the day extra special for your favorite Valentine.
Regardless if you choose store bought, homemade or vintage, there is no better way to express your feelings to your Valentine than a traditional heart-shaped box of candy.
