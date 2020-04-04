TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Community Pantry board recently elected William Welch as its new president. Welch has been a volunteer with the organization since 2012 and has been a director since 2014. Located at 999 Whipple Road behind the DPW building, the community pantry has been serving Tewksbury residents since 1995.
During the novel coronavirus pandemic, operations at the pantry are staying on course for its clients, with appropriate changes to observe social distancing and safety for clients and volunteers. The pantry will be maintaining its regular distribution schedule for the month of April. The schedule, and other information, is on the pantry website at www.tewksburypantry.org.
With regard to the impacts that COVID-19 has had on the community, Welch, in a phone interview with the Town Crier, said that the pantry has seen an uptick in inquiries about their services.
“We are planning for an increased number of residents to attend our upcoming distributions,” Welch said. “It is our mission to provide food assistance to Tewksbury residents in need and we have a great group of directors and volunteers who help our operations run smoothly. We all feel very fortunate to be in the position to help those in our town who need it.”
It is important to note that Tewksbury Community Pantry is a closed pantry, which means that it is only for Tewksbury residents.
“We will provide an application for any resident who need our services,” said Welch, who encouraged people to call or email the pantry.
Additionally, applications will be included in the April distribution for any new clients to fill out and return.
Operational changes have been made in consultation with the town’s health director Susan Sawyer.
Said Welch, “For the safety of our volunteers and clients, our April distributions will all be outside, drive-thru events. Clients will not be allowed in our facility and will not need to get out of their cars. All food items will be pre-boxed and bagged. Once we’ve verified that a person is a resident of Tewksbury, we will place the food in their trunks for them. All volunteers will be required to wear gloves and we are attempting to acquire masks as well.”
Welch said that the drive thru model is one the pantry is already familiar with as it is used during their Thanksgiving meal distribution. The precautions extend indoors as well, with volunteers keeping the recommended six-foot distance apart, and all meat products being bagged and handled with gloves, according to Welch.
During this time of uncertainty, the pantry has seen an outpouring of support.
“The residents and businesses/organizations of Tewksbury have always been very generous to us and these times are no exception. Many people have dropped off food and monetary donations to us and some have created their own ‘safe’ food drives for us. With the expected increase in demand for our services and the cancellation of food drives that schools and organizations had planned for us, we greatly appreciate all the donations that people have provided to us.” said Welch.
He emphasized that monetary donations provide the pantry with the most flexibility to purchase the food items that are needed. There is also a need for basic toiletries such as toothpaste, toilet paper, and paper towels if people are able to donate.
A collection box is located outside the pantry for drop offs. Food items donated should not be expired and a helpful list of preferred items is available on the pantry website. The latest announcements may be viewed on the pantry’s Facebook page.
To reach the pantry, call 978-858-2273.
