Ahoy, Me Hearties! If you long for stories of the swashbuckling days of a pirate adventure and treasure hunting, there is no need to travel all the way to the Caribbean. New England is rich with its own history of piracy on the high seas, and a short trip south of Boston to Cape Cod will lead you to a hidden pirate’s treasure at Whydah Pirate Museum.
Located at 674 Main St., Route 28 in West Yarmouth, a visit to the Whydah Pirate Museum will reveal the true story of the pirate ship Whydah, and those who lived aboard her.
The Whydah was originally used as a slave ship to transport human cargo in the early 18th century when it was seized by Samuel Bellamy, and turned into a working pirate ship.
The Whydah was part of Bellamy’s growing fleet of pirate ships until 1717, when the Whydah was shipwrecked during a New England nor’easter and sank off the shore of Cape Cod.
The sunken wreckage of the Whydah was found centuries later by intrepid diver Barry Clifford in 1984. Clifford and his team dedicated years to recovering artifacts from the shipwreck that are now on display in the museum.
Open since 2016, the Whydah Pirate Museum is home to the largest collection in the world of pirate artifacts recovered from a single shipwreck.
The exhibit paints an accurate picture of life as a pirate aboard the Whydah by combining thousands of artifacts from both the slave trade and pirate’s daily life along with early maps of the Atlantic and 18th century imagery.
This state of the art West Yarmouth facility features multiple exhibit areas, a theater room, a partial replica of the Whydah galley, and an onsite conservation laboratory called the SeaLab and Learning Center.
At the SeaLab newly excavated artifacts are continuously brought to the SeaLab to be treated by the conservators. Once the artifacts are properly cleaned and treated, they will go on display in the museum to create new and changing exhibits.
Visitors are welcome to watch and interact with conservators who are working on the latest “treasure” to be put on display in the museum. Recent finds by the SeaLab conservators have been silver coins, a pistol, and even a few small, gold bars.
The museum is open Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the museum has reduced capacity, but they are also offering reduced admission prices. Tickets can be purchased at www.discoverpirates.com or by calling their box office at 508-534-9571.
After a fun and informative afternoon at the Whydah Museum, you can continue your pirate adventure at the Pirate’s Cove, located less than a mile from the museum at 725 Main St. Route 28 in Yarmouth.
The Pirate’s Cove is an 18 hole, championship mini-golf course that is elaborately decorated in an over-the-top pirate theme.
Grounds include a real water feature complete with pirate ship, shark, and multiple pirates set among a winding path of waterfalls and caves.
Each hole is also tricked out with a different pirate scene or scenario, offering different challenges and fun throughout the 18 hole game experience.
Pirate’s Cove is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with extended hours expected by Memorial Day weekend. For more information on course hours and costs, call 508-394-6200.
If a day of fun and adventure is what your family is looking for, then “Avast ye Buckos” on a trip to Yarmouth to visit the Whydah Pirate Museum and neighboring Pirate’s Cove. Landlubber and ‘ol Seadogs alike will enjoy a day of buccaneering fun while discovering what life was really like in the “Golden Age” of pirates.
