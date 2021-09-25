Inaugural meeting of the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity

State Senator Barry Finegold and Tewksbury Selectman James Mackey participated in the inaugural meeting of the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity last week. Finegold co-chairs the committee and Mackey, a cyber security expert, discussed steps that municipalities in the Commonwealth could take to reduce their vulnerability to cyberattacks.                      (Paige Impink photo)

Members of Tewksbury’s local delegation, including State Senator Barry Fine­gold and Selectman James Mackey, participated in the Joint Committee on Ad­vanced Information Tech­nology, the Internet, and Cybersecurity’s inaugural hearing on Sept. 8, 2021.

State and local officials, technology company leaders and cyber policy ex­perts from academia ga­thered virtually to share experience and advice for moving the cities and towns of the Common­wealth forward in the fight to stay ahead of cy­bercriminals.

Several significant cyber­attacks have occurred in municipalities in Massa­chusetts and across the country recently. The hear­ing focused on garnering legislative support to streng­then cyber prepar­edness and resilience at the local, state and regional level.

Finegold said, “Massa­chu­setts has to get ahead of the curve and become a leader on cybersecurity. Over the past year, dangerous cyberattacks have disrupted critical infrastructure, healthcare organizations, municipal governments, school districts, and local businesses. Un­fortunately, this problem is not going to go away: criminals are having success and finding new ways to commit crimes online.”

Finegold referenced the most recent attack of the state’s auto inspection sys­tem, which was shut down for three weeks due to a malware attack. Cy­ber­crime accounts for hundreds of millions of dollars in loss to consumers, businesses, and municipalities each year.

Finegold co-chairs the committee with Rep. Lin­da Dean Campbell of Me­thuen. The three hour pub­lic hearing covered numer­ous topics, highlighting agencies already in place that have been working steadily to create plans for municipalities, schools and public safety organizations to implement and standards to follow.

Stephanie Helm, Direc­tor of the MassCyberCen­ter, discussed a toolkit for municipalities which in­cludes state and federal resources for funding of training and implementation of a baseline of cybersecurity measures. Addi­tional efforts include work­ing with local colleges and universities to develop talent in the area of cybersecurity.

Geoff Beckwith of the Massachusetts Municipal Association discussed ran­somware attacks focused on cities and towns; nearly 45 percent of all attacks nationwide target medium and small sized communities. Beckwith said the disruption that can be me­ter­ed on a city or town and the services it provides by a ransomware attack renders communities vulnerable.

Tewksbury selectman James Mackey spoke at the hearing. Mackey is a principal security engineer and cyber expert. As an Army veteran, Mackey has helped lead cyber op­erations activities for the National Guard for the last three years in both regional and FEMA-level exercises.

With regard to the cyber­criminals, Mackey said, “It’s not that they are buil­ding a better mousetrap; they are throwing everything against the wall and trying to see what sticks,” suggesting that cybercriminals go after known vulnerabilities and exploit them.

Mackey cited Tewksbu­ry’s plan of a proactive, triage-first process. Eval­uating the town’s “low hanging fruit” for changes that can be made with little or no cost, including en­cryption policies, acceptable use policies, password policies, patching, was a first step.

Mackey said the town is working on the MassCy­berCenter’s four point minimum baseline plan, with an eye toward the Department of Homeland Security’s voluntary Cri­tical Infrastructure Cyber Community (C3) program, and the ultimate goal of being a NIST-certified community.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework is an industry-developed voluntary framework to help organizations address and im­prove their cybersecurity risk management. Mac­key said issues come in to play on the detection front, an expensive pro­cess.

Mackey thought the re­sources of the Mass Cyber Consortium, whom he re­ferred to as “watchers,” was very exciting.

“You can have the most expensive firewall or endpoint protection, but if no one is looking at your logs, it doesn’t matter,” Mackey said.

He urged legislators to be flexible and not too gran­ular in developing plans and policies.

“One size does not fit all, and we need alternate paths.”

Beckwith highlighted the fact that some communities in Massachusetts still do not have broadband. Beckwith also raised the issue of developing preparedness, yet working to protect this information through the public records act, and creating exceptions to protect municipalities as they work through policies, best practices. and frameworks so as not to expose any information that might create an opening for criminals as a community seeks to “catch up” and reinforce its security infrastructure.

Executives from Google, Microsoft, VM Ware, and Comcast discussed industry perspectives and the steps that these organizations use to identify “bad actors” and “contain threats.” Principals shared their appreciation for be­ing part of the discussion and all agreed that in addition to technological im­provements on the local level, training and workforce development are go­ing to be key factors in combatting cyber threats in the future.

Safe guarding the physical systems that support cyber networks in a city or town, including protection for climate resilience, was also discussed. “Har­dening” of infrastructure and protecting it from flood, heat, loss of power, etc. is as necessary as the software that is employed.

Tom Kellerman of VM Ware said, “The end goal [of these attacks] is to use the infrastructure to at­tack the constituency. Don’t limit the optics to just a vendor problem or a supply chain problem.”

Experts from Tufts Uni­versity, Harvard Univer­sity, MIT’s Lincoln Labs, and Boston University, discussed the importance of the Commonwealth tracking the data of cyber attacks in a more formal and organized manner.

“We need to know how many ransomware at­tacks there were, who paid the ransom, what cryptocurrency wallet address was it paid to, and so forth,” said Dr. Josephine Wolff, Associate Professor of Cy­bersecurity Policy at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplo­macy and Tufts Univer­sity’s School of Engin­eer­ing.

Data loss prevention technology was suggested by Jeff Gottshalk, Assis­tant Head of the Cyber­security and Information Services Division at MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory.

“You don’t want data that the Commonwealth holds in the public trust to become weaponized,” Gott­shalk said.

The committee will circle back and review the expert information presented and determine its next steps.

