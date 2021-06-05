TEWKSBURY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Patriot’s Pen Essay contest has been providing scholarships for youth for many years. Part of the program is the annual essay contest focused on democracy and patriotism and the vision of that ideal from the perspective of young students.
The contest was established in 1947 and provides opportunities for high school and middle school students to win money toward college. Essays are judged on originality, clarity, and content.
A prompt is issued each year, and the theme for 2020-2021 was “What is Patriotism to Me?” Essays must be between 300 and 400 words.
The VFW holds the Voices of Democracy essay competition for high school students, as well. High school students have the chance to compete for a $30,000 scholarship, and middle schoolers, a $5,000 scholarship.
Two students from the John F. Ryan Elementary School were selected as local winners. Christopher Rabideau, a sixth grader, chose to write about patriotism as meaning citizens support one another and respect each other.
Rabideau wrote, “Although patriotism is our own opinions and celebration of our country, those opinions should never be disrespectful or involve hurting others feelings.”
Rabideau’s essay won at the local VFW Post 8164 level, was chosen first place at the district level, and achieved sixth place at the state level.
Sixth grader Kevin Daigle was also recognized for his essay, which focused on ways to demonstrate patriotism.
“To me, patriotism is showing that I support and love my country,” Daigle wrote.
Daigle’s essay was also a winner at the VFW Post 8164 level and won third place at the district level.
Additionally, TMHS sophomore Brooke Bunyan won the VFW Post 8164 level for the Voices of Democracy essay, placed first at the district level, and placed fourth at the state level with her essay, “Is This the America our Fathers Envisioned?”
Ryan school teacher Kathleen Anderson has been working with her students and the other 6th grade teachers to complete the essays.
Anderson said, “While they don’t actually write their responses in class, we do have discussions and generate possible thematic topics based on the theme given to us by the VFW.”
Anderson teaches the criteria needed for the contest, explains how to complete all the applications and also discusses Civic Pride and what participating in the contests means to our veterans.
VFW Post 8164 Commander Vinnie Oliva credits Anderson with encouraging over 200 student submissions each year.
“We’d like to see more submissions from the middle school and high school as well,” said Oliva. “It’s a great way to win some money toward school.”
Oliva is a veteran of the Army and is a 25 year Air Force reservist. He is also the district chairperson for the Patriot’s Pen and Voices of Democracy contests, representing 17 VFW posts in the area.
The 2021-2022 essay theme is “How Can I Be A Good American?” and is due Oct. 31. Local sponsorship by a VFW post is required and the form may be found at https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.
Oliva encourages all Tewksbury students to submit an entry.
