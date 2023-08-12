TEWKSBURY — Residents of the South Street and Fieldstone Circle neighborhoods continue to have no relief for impacts they are experiencing from the removal of an estimated 3+ acres of trees and the construction of a contractor yard in an abutting lot, causing noise and shaking of their homes and concern about resident safety on South Street.
The property, located in Andover, is only accessible via South Street which is in Tewksbury. 1323 South St. was purchased by Matthew Strong of Forever Endeavor, LLC of Andover in 2020 but was issued a cease-and-desist order from the Town of Andover in 2021 after the existence of the yard was brought to the attention of Andover’s building commissioner by Tewksbury’s building commissioner.
Tewksbury’s commissioner Mark Bertonassi investigated the matter based on numerous Tewksbury resident complaints. The property has been divided into corrals by large concrete blocks, with commercial trucks, piles of dirt, and junked cars in spots. While zoned industrial, the lot is not permitted for such uses under Andover’s zoning code.
On Oct. 1, 2021, Andover Building Commissioner Christopher Clemente issued the order, advising Strong of the violation and requesting that “all equipment, vehicles, construction and earth materials forthwith” be removed. Strong did not comply and appealed.
Strong’s attorney asked the board for a special permit, stating that Strong has been a landscaper for 25 years and did not know that the property was of a different industrial use classification than another lot he owns on Tewksbury Street in Andover.
Strong was denied a special permit by the Andover ZBA in January of 2022, upholding the cease-and-desist order. However, Strong did not remove the equipment from the lot, and trucks continue to operate at the location, often late into the evening.
Fieldstone Circle resident Dina Castiglia told the Town Crier in 2021 that there is no buffer from the once completely wooded lot.
“We now have no noise protection from Route 93, no noise protection from the contractor operation, and our home values have dropped over night,” said Castiglia.
In addition, animals, now displaced, have found their way into the Fieldstone neighborhood, according to Castiglia. Strong placed a line of arborvitaes along the property and more recently added a line of maple trees, but on the resident side of the property.
At the 2021 hearing, ZBA chair Elizabeth Oltman asked if the yard was clear cut recently and constructed. Strong said he started clearing piecemeal, a statement Tewksbury residents disputed, saying that the lot was significantly cut in a short number of weeks in 2021.
ZBA members asked why Strong had not come to the board prior to the complaints, and asked if Andover Con Com and AVIS (Andover Village Improvement Society) had concerns about run off. Strong’s attorney said he had not heard from those groups and that Strong is “in touch with them all the time,” and would have addressed any issues if they were raised.
Clemente was not aware of what was going on at the site until complaints were received, according to his statements at the public hearing.
“This [tree removal] is a 50 year problem,” said ZBA member Ellen Keller at the time.
The board cited environmental concerns with the dramatic transformation of the lot such as the potential leakage of oil and chemicals and that the parcel is largely wetlands and abuts the Shawsheen River.
On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, the Andover ZBA met to hear Strong’s appeal again for a special permit. While Strong has planted some trees and presented a traffic study, chair Oltman asked for a sound study, site visit, and letter from the Andover Conservation Commission.
Tewksbury Select Board member Jayne Wellman spoke at the meeting, encouraging the ZBA to deny the permit.
“It isn’t incumbent upon you to give the applicant relief,” she said. “And I don’t think it is right to perpetuate this situation on the residents who have experienced such negativity, property value loss and quality of life impact. That’s going to continue. The loss of all those trees will not be fixed by maple trees.”
Tewksbury resident Laura Hulme spoke and asked that the permit be denied. Hulme contended that Strong went on to her property several times without permission, and that more trees have been taken down since the initial clearing.
Neighbor Castiglia had been informed by the Town of Andover that asbestos was being stored on the property, which Strong confirmed, conflicting with his attorney’s statements. And, South Street resident Bob Lambert also spoke, concerned about runoff and the fact that any conditions placed on the yard have been completely ignored.
“Ignorance of the law is no excuse,” said Lambert.
A letter from Tewksbury Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick was submitted and laid out additional conditions from a 2021 letter sent to the ZBA on behalf of residents. In part, the conditions include maintenance of security cameras and motion sensor lights, no work on site such as loam screening, hours of operation in compliance with Tewksbury’s noise bylaw (Monday - Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), signage to say “thickly settled residential neighborhood - 25 MPH speed limit,” no abandoned vehicles, salt storage or scrap metal on site, communication with the Tewksbury Fire Department of any filings of flammable material permits, no habitation on the site in addition to the existing single-family residence, and any road debris that is the result of the vehicles entering/exiting the property will be the responsibility of the owner to clean up.
The Andover ZBA will conduct a site visit on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. The hearing was continued until Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St., Andover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.