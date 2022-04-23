TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on April 13, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
Field Director Dorothy Presser of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees updated the committee on the district’s superintendent search. The search started in February with the retirement of Superintendent Chris Malone; the district formed a search committee of parents, teachers, students, and other community stakeholders to discuss the qualities for a superintendent to be successful, and published a community survey.
The district received 21 applications for the open position. Six applicants had interviews with the search committee, and four finalists were forwarded to be interviewed by the School Committee.
Brent Conway is assistant superintendent at Pentucket Regional School District, which includes Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury, and is a Tewksbury resident. A former principal and teacher in Melrose, he has focused on evidence-based literacy instruction and curriculum development over his 25 year career and is currently pursuing a PhD in education leadership.
Darcy Fernandes is superintendent of the Athol Royalston Regional School District in Athol and is based out of Northampton. Her 25 year career has included stints as a teacher and principal, with a focus on English Language Learners program development. She holds a master’s in educational leadership.
Nan Skiff Murphy is an assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in Marblehead Public Schools. A Burlington resident, she holds a master’s in school leadership and has worked as a principal and director of accountability and school improvement in Lowell, and as a teacher in Wilmington. Murphy is also currently a finalist for the superintendent position in Marlborough.
Brenda Theriault-Regan is the current assistant superintendent and interim superintendent in Tewksbury Public Schools, and is a Tewksbury resident. She has worked in Tewksbury for over 20 years as a teacher and principal, and holds a master’s of education. She also works at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
The next step for the School Committee is to conduct site visits and final interviews following April vacation. The committee will visit candidates’ districts, and candidates will visit Tewksbury to meet with administrators, teachers, students, and staff. Presser explained that committees usually conduct site visits and final interviews on the same day.
Site visits take most of the school day as committee members will meet with different groups of people to observe how superintendents function in their current districts and gain a better understanding of their leadership styles.
Presser asked the committee to consider dates to schedule interviews, navigating around the return to school from break, as well as Town Meeting and drama performances at the Wynn and TMHS. Presser also requested that the committee consider what types of groups they would want to meet with in other districts, noting that discussions usually take place with parents, teachers, central office staff, municipal officials, and the candidate’s superintendent if they are not currently in the chief role.
Members expressed an interest in including union leadership and special education staff within interview groups, and would like to meet with students.
Member Rich Russo expressed a preference for doing half day site visits over a full day. Member Nick Parsons asked for his rationale and Russo said the day would be too long to spend in another district, then follow up with a lengthy interview at night.
Presser asked the committee to consider interview questions they would like to ask candidates, noting that she and the chair would work to develop a basic set of questions for all four interviewees, with the opportunity for members to ask additional questions specifically related to candidates’ experience. Presser said that interviews typically last between 75 to 90 minutes, but all candidates should be interviewed for an equal amount of time.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 11, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
