Walking along rail trails has become a favorite activity as the trails provide a flat and level, usually paved, wide path along which to get some exercise and fresh air.
We’ve started to explore the Assabet River Rail Trail, a multiuse path that traverses Acton, Maynard, Hudson, Stow and extends to Marlborough. Our exploration started at the South Acton parking lot on Maple Street, directly across from the commuter rail station.
There are several parking spots along the trail, well signed and paved. If you visit on a weekend, you may be better served to park in downtown Maynard and jump on the trail back toward South Acton since there are more spaces in the municipal lot on Nason Street.
The trail is equally suited for walking as cycling, and we encountered both. People were respectful of the mask mandate and almost every single person had a mask on, even runners.
According to the Assabet River Rail Trail volunteer group, the paved section of road extends 8.2 miles where it then connects with the Assabet River Wildlife Sanctuary and transitions to a dirt road. We’ve covered from Acton to Maynard so far and will continue to chip away at this trail over the next few weeks.
There is a middle section of the trail which is on private land, so the instruction is to navigate on-road to the Route 62 trailhead. Using the trails in the winter is only possible now due to the relative warmth and dryness of the season. As a general rule of planning, rail trails are not plowed, so if it does snow by the time you get a chance to explore, proceed with caution, or wait until the spring.
The trail was conceived in 1992 by Hudson residents seeking to use the abandoned Marlborough Branch Railroad as a trail. The ARRT also uses part of the old Fitchburg line, as well as sections of the Boston and Maine Railroad. The five former mill towns along the route all voted in 1998 to pursue the rail trail and the first section opened in 2005.
There are eateries in downtown Maynard and on the way to the South Acton station along Route 27 if needed after your walk or ride. We have to give a shout out to burritos from Bueno Y Sano on Main Street in Acton for their variety and generous portions. There is also a Roche Brothers grocery just before Route 2 if you need a snack or restroom.
For a map of the trail and parking spots visit https://www.arrtinc.org/.
