TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on May 18, 2022 at town hall. All members were present.
“We have what I would characterize as an abbreviated agenda this evening,” said chair Todd Johnson.
The board first took up a slate of outdoor entertainment license applications from Wamesit Lanes. Owner Don MacLaren explained that the company is planning to continue several events held last summer, and will host a few new events, including an indoor lock-in for students and a mystery dinner on the patio.
Neighbor Keith Pollack raised concerns over how sound is measured and regulated under the town bylaw. Town Manager Richard Montuori said that the police department uses decibel meters to check compliance on the site.
Pollack sought monitoring off-site as music and audience sounds carry into the surrounding neighborhoods.
“Live music cannot be controlled,” he said.
Johnson said that the neighbors should call the police department to address noise complaints.
MacLaren said that sound testing was conducted in the surrounding neighborhoods and registered no difference in ambient sound levels when music was playing on site.
“This is a new summer, so I ask you to be mindful of [neighbor] concerns going forward,” Johnson said.
The board voted to approve the applications for events.
The board reviewed a race request for Into Action Recovery, Inc’s “Run for Recovery” road race. Johnson cited communication from the community safety officer at the police department and reviewed the race route, which is centered around TMHS.
The board voted to approve the request for the Sept. 25 race.
Montuori shared that Town Meeting results have been certified by the town clerk, and the town is working to get equipment purchases into order queues expeditiously. Home rule petitions that passed at Town Meeting related to senior citizen and veteran tax relief will be sent to the state as soon as possible, and the town is waiting for comments on Town Meeting articles from the attorney general’s office.
Per a request from select board member Jay Kelly, Montuori will work to review results of an elected official compensation survey with the board ahead of special Town Meeting in October. Montuori noted that the DPW/school maintenance facility project is moving into the schematic design phase; he will meet with the board to discuss cost-cutting measures.
The Select Board will also be bringing forward processes and rules and regulations for retail marijuana sales at fall Town Meeting. Montuori highlighted the end of FY22 on June 30.
“The finances look good,” he said, and he anticipates healthy free cash and reserves to start FY23 with no problems.
Johnson thanked town staff for their work on Town Meeting.
“You continue to show the community the town is in capable hands and is well managed day-to-day,” he said.
He noted that the board will be addressing committee appointments for members in June, and will also look at resident committee reappointments and vacancies at that time.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 7, 2022. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
