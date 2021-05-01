TEWKSBURY — On May 3, 2021, annual Town Meeting will commence in a socially-distanced configuration at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Special Town Meeting will be held on May 5. The following articles make up the 2021 warrant.
Article 1 is a standard article regarding elected town officers and appears yearly on the warrant.
Article 2 seeks to fix the salaries of several elected officials, including those on the Planning Board, School Committee, and Board of Selectmen, for FY22.
Article 3 is the consent calendar, containing articles 30 through 33. The articles seek approval to accept the 2019 town report, to allow the town manager to lease and purchase equipment for various town departments subject to annual appropriation, to spend funds allotted to the town by the state for sidewalk and road work under Chapter 90, and to authorize the FY21 expenditure caps on the town’s self-sufficient revolving fund accounts.
Article 4 seeks to approve the FY22 general fund budget for department budgets in the amount of $122,849,872.
Article 5 seeks to raise and appropriate the sum of $106,571 to fund and implement the collective bargaining agreement between the town and the Tewksbury Massachusetts Police Patrolman’s Association in FY22.
Article 6 seeks to raise and appropriate the sum of $67,751 to fund and implement the collective bargaining agreement between the town and the Tewksbury Police Department Superior Officers in FY22.
Article 7 seeks to raise and appropriate the sum of $159,269 to fund and implement the collective bargaining agreement between the town and the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO, Tewksbury Firefighters Local 1647 in FY22.
Article 8 seeks to raise and appropriate a sum of money to fund and implement the collective bargaining agreement between the town and Local 833, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO (AFSCME) in FY22.
Article 9 seeks to raise and appropriate and transfer from available funds a sum of $6,797,181 to operate the Sewer Enterprise Fund. Enterprise funds are funded from revenues derived from fees or rates.
Article 10 seeks to raise and appropriate $7,466,378 to fund the Water Enterprise Fund.
Article 11 seeks to raise and appropriate $1,177,410 to fund the Stormwater Enterprise Fund.
Article 12 seeks to raise and appropriate $543,398 to operate the Cable TV Enterprise Fund.
Article 13 seeks to allow the town to use funds from the stabilization fund for capital equipment improvements and one-time expenditures in the amount of $1,387,668; improvements include a new ambulance, police department upgrades, and a DPW loader.
Article 14 seeks to allow the town to use $72,500 in funds from the Sewer Enterprise Fund retained earnings to purchase a backhoe.
Article 15 seeks to allow the town to use $1,957,500 from the Water Enterprise Fund retained earnings to fund such improvements as hydrant replacement and installation, water distribution upgrades, and water tank inspection.
Article 16 seeks to appropriate $1,500,000 for the replacement of waterlines in town.
Article 17 seeks to allow the transfer of $49,636.76 from bond premiums to reduce the amount of exempt debt principal.
Article 18 seeks to allow the town to use $25,000 in surplus funds from the assessors overlay reserve to fund the senior tax relief work program and veterans tax relief work program.
Article 19 seeks to approve the FY22 Affordable Housing Trust Fund Allocation Plan.
Article 20 seeks to appropriate the Community Fund Preservation annual revenues.
Article 21 seeks to authorize the town to amend an existing self-sufficient fund to account for solid waste, recycling, and household hazardous waste to allow payment in-lieu of taxes for the solar facility located at Sutton Brook Landfill to be added as revenue to this account and be used for annual assessment of operation and maintenance for the post closure of the landfill.
Article 22 seeks to authorize the town to amend an existing self-sufficient fund to account for energy efficiency of town and school buildings, equipment and infrastructure to include revenues from town and school electric vehicle charging stations.
Article 23 seeks to authorize the town to establish a self-sufficient revolving fund to account for the revenues and expenditures relating to electronic billboards.
Article 24 seeks to allow the selectboard to accept or grant easements in conjunction with DPW projects from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
Article 25 seeks to transfer four parcels under the control of the Conservation Commission for permanent protection.
Article 26 seeks to authorize the sale of a parcel of land on Carter Street for the use of building and selling up to three affordable homes.
Article 27 seeks to increase the real estate tax exemption for eligible seniors from $500 to $1,000.
Article 28 seeks to change the term of elected Planning Board members from five years to three years, as provided for in Chapter 41 of the Massachusetts General Laws, in alignment with other elected boards in town, including the Board of Selectmen, Board of Health, and School Committee. The citizen petition states that current members may fulfill their current terms, and any member elected after adoption would serve a three-year term.
Article 29 seeks to approve a salary increase for non-union employees covered by the personnel bylaw for FY22, and additional increases in FY23 and FY24.
Articles 34 and 35 are the zoning bylaw amendment and accompanying zoning map.
The special Town Meeting warrant article consists of four articles. Article 1 seeks to transfer funds from accounts with a projected surplus to funds with a projected deficit or to allow for the purchase of needed items or services in the amount of $530,830.
Article 2 seeks to utilize free cash in the amount of $479,674 to fund the DPW snow and ice budget; funds needed for maintenance in snow and ice events during the winter exceeded the amount budgeted.
Article 3 seeks to transfer $120,326 from free cash to fund various town expenditures.
Article 4 seeks to transfer $4,824.78 from library salaries to pay outstanding bills.
Annual Town Meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Special Town Meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5. Meeting participants must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing protocols.
Residents may watch the meeting online at YouTube.com/TewksburyTV, and on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.