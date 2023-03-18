TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on March 8, 2023 at the new Center Elementary School. The meeting marks member Keith Sullivan’s last on the committee; Sullivan decided against running for reelection.
Business Manager Dave Libby presented the third and final public budget hearing presentation for FY24. The $54 million budget is a 3.07 percent increase over the FY23 budget. The public budget workshop is held as part of the annual budget process and provides the School Committee and the community an opportunity to review the budget, share feedback, and understand the district’s priorities.
The budget consists of four major parts: salary, operating, and capital outlay, which are managed by the school, and fixed costs, which are shared with the town.
Libby noted that some uncertainty surrounding the budget is derived from the opening of the Center Elementary School and an expanded preschool program at the Heath Brook in the near future. The district is working on replacing SMART Boards with Clear Touch Boards, and will focus on ensuring the Dewing School and Heath Brook School are in good condition to continue serving students.
Salary will make up $38.7 million of the budget; operating costs will account for $15 million, and capital outlay will remain at $789,603. Upcoming projects include assessments of the HVAC system at the Dewing and the electrical system at the Heath Brook. The final budget will be voted on at Town Meeting in the spring.
The board recognized several TMHS athletes for all state wrestling accomplishments. Jack Callahan and Nicky DeSisto were state champions, and Brooke Lightfoot was a runner-up in the girls division. Wrestling coach Steve Kasprzak was recognized as Division 3 Head Wrestling Coach of the Year, and Athletic Director Ron Drouin was named District 4 Athletic Director of the Year by the Massachusetts Secondary Schools Athletic Directors Association.
In response to a recent cyberbullying incident involving members of the TMHS boys varsity hockey team, TMHS principal Andy Long and Drouin read a statement.
“I’d like to express regret and disappointment regarding the incident that came to light on March 2, 2023, involving the boys varsity hockey team, in particular the creation and sharing of a list that contained offensive and harassing comments about Lowell Catholic hockey players, their families and other members of the Lowell Catholic community,” Long said. “This occurred the same evening that TMHS was scheduled to play Lowell Catholic in the MIAA Division II playoffs.”
Long said that the district, in consultation with the Tewksbury Police Department, worked before the game to review information and identify team members who were knowingly involved in the incident. As a home game, TMHS administrators and staff were on hand to ensure that there would be no “taunting behavior” before, during, or after the game.
The district informed Lowell Catholic’s athletic director of the mitigation policies for the game. As TMHS continues its formal investigation into the team’s scope of involvement, players were asked to think about how they would work to repair harm caused to the Lowell Catholic players and the community. Long remains in contact with the Lowell Catholic Head of School.
“In addition to re-educating the team regarding sexual harassment training, cyberbullying prevention and the role of a bystander, any findings from the investigation will result in disciplinary action for students who have violated the school’s code of conduct in line with their student handbook and Mass General Law. Our coaches, school and community do not condone this type of behavior. Harassment has no place in our school and certainly not in athletics,” Long concluded.
Drouin added that the school is conducting a “very serious investigation… we have no tolerance for that in our athletic program,” sending his personal apologies to Lowell Catholic and reiterating his intention to “make this right and grow as an athletic department.”
District Director of Family and Student Services Karen Baker O’Brien gave a presentation on early college opportunities at TMHS. Early college opportunities include advanced placement and dual enrollment courses and are designed to “blend elements of high school and college to provide students with the opportunity to experience and complete college level academic coursework on a clearly articulated pathway and simultaneously gain exposure to a variety of career opportunities” and “reduce the time and expense of earning a college credential while increasing the likelihood of completion,” she explained.
O’Brien highlighted several benefits of the programs, including building confidence through course rigor, increasing transcript strength, and allowing students to save on college credit costs through high scores.
The Advanced Placement (AP) program is offered through the College Board, and allows students in grades 10-12 to take rigorous college level courses in a high school setting. The College Board charges students $97 to take a test at the end of the course to potentially qualify to receive credit that may be accepted by colleges; institutions vary in their acceptance of credits and may set score thresholds to count credits towards a degree. TMHS currently offers 16 AP courses.
The Dual Enrollment program is offered to students in grades 10-12 through partnership with Middlesex Community College, meeting the standards of the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education. The current cost for fall 2023 is $378 per course, or half of what MCC students pay. TMHS currently offers six DE courses.
For the first time, TMHS will be partnering with Southern New Hampshire University to offer DE courses for $100 per three credit course; the school is working to submit course approval requests for consideration.
While AP and DE courses can help students defray future costs of attending college, O’Brien encouraged families to reach out to their child’s guidance counselor if the programs present financial hardship.
In the citizens forum section of the meeting, resident Danielle Bresnahan raised concerns over support for children with anxiety and asked if current policies were sufficient amid classroom behavioral issues.
TMHS teacher Peter Molloy, who last month raised concerns over the behavior of School Committee members Rich Russo and Keith Sullivan in response to a report of a potential hazing incident Molloy filed as a mandated reporter, asked the committee and superintendent for a public apology and said that he felt the district’s silence made students less safe.
The committee released a statement last month, and Molloy quoted part of the committee’s policy handbook which states that the board is not bound by the statements or actions of an individual member.
“This means that the specific body here cannot be held responsible for Mr. Sullivan’s retaliatory Facebook posts that sought to embarrass and disparage me for reporting my sincere concern of student wellbeing,” Molloy said, noting that the policy provides the committee “immunity” and the individual members with “the freedom to hold each other accountable… School Committee members have the freedom, and dare I say the responsibility, to do what is right. How are students safe when their leaders actively refuse to publicly acknowledge what is wrong?”
Garabedian said that School Committee meetings are business meetings and not meetings with the public, noting that she understands Molloy’s disappointment to not receive an apology in the moment. She added that the committee is creating an ethics policy to address appropriate social media use by members.
“Actions do speak loud, they should have some weight,” she said.
Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan shared that two annual awards — the Ginsberg Family Award and the Krissy Polimeno Outstanding Educator Award — are currently accepting submissions. Theriault-Regan also shared that students received a thank you note for making Valentine’s Day cards for the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Bedford.
Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott shared that the district is wrapping up its ELA curriculum pilot and is working to highlight strengths and weaknesses of the different programs before a decision is made.
The committee voted to raise substitute teacher pay as the district struggles to fill positions. Teacher substitutes will receive $150 per day, up from $105, and long-term substitutes will receive $160 per day. Retired teachers will receive $160 in the classroom and $170 as long-term substitutes. Rates are effective immediately.
The next meeting is set for April 12, 2023.
