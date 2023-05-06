TEWKSBURY — Annual Town Meeting was held on Monday, May 2, at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Recently reelected Town Moderator Dustin Weir presided over the body of 105 voters. The national anthem was sung by junior Dasia Allen.
Select Board Chair Todd Johnson reminded residents to participate in the annual Spring Town Clean Up Day on Saturday, May 6. Supplies will be available at town hall from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Document shredding, electronics recycling, and textile and clothing recycling will be available at the DPW.
In addition, residents can drop off food, toiletries, and cleaning donations at the DPW from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Johnson added that residents can participate in the annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13. On that day, postal workers will collect food donations from mailboxes, and bags will be distributed in the coming weeks to support the Tewksbury Community Pantry.
Article 1, a standard article regarding elected town officers, was adopted.
Article 2 was adopted to fix the salaries of certain elected officials for FY24. Board of Library Trustees Chair Bonnie Page proposed an amendment to provide trustees members with a $2,500 stipend, but the proposal failed 32-39.
Article 3 was the consent calendar, containing articles 31 through 34. The articles sought approval to accept the 2022 town report, to allow the town manager to lease and purchase equipment for various town departments subject to annual appropriation, to spend funds allotted to the town by the state for sidewalk and road work under Chapter 90, and to reauthorize revolving funds. Articles 31, 32, 33, and 34 were adopted.
Article 4 was adopted to fund the general fund budget for FY24 in the amount of $134,105,395. Articles 5 through 8 were adopted to approve the FY24 enterprise budgets for sewer, water, stormwater, and cable TV.
Article 9 was adopted to allow the town to utilize stabilization fund monies for capital equipment and improvements and one-time expenditures in the amount of $1,937,505. Purchases include a new ambulance and new fire engine, as well as DPW vehicle replacements and police department upgrades.
Articles 10, 11, and 12 were adopted to allow the town to use retained earnings and enterprise fund monies to support infrastructure improvements, including hydrant replacement, drainage upgrades, and an excavator.
Article 13 was adopted to expend retained earnings for improvements at the TMHS television studio, and Article 14 was adopted to authorize the town to borrow funds to replace waterlines.
Article 15 was adopted to allow the town to transfer $40,644 from bond premiums in order to reduce the amount of town exempt debt service principal.
Articles 16 through 19 were adopted to approve expenditures from the Community Preservation Fund to support work at Saunders Recreation Complex, the Ella Flemings School and Long Pond.
Article 20 was adopted to approve the FY24 Affordable Housing Trust Fund Allocation Plan in the amount of $6,319,992 for the creation of new units and buy down of existing units.
Article 21 was adopted to appropriate the Community Preservation Fund’s annual revenues towards administrative costs and reservation for open space and community housing.
Article 22 was adopted, allowing the town to create a self-sufficient revolving fund for the operation and maintenance of the Tewksbury Community Market.
Article 23 was adopted to allow the Select Board to grant or accept easements in conjunction with DPW projects for the next fiscal year.
Article 24 was withdrawn by Town Manager Richard Montuori to eliminate secret ballots as the required method of voting at Town Meeting for personnel bylaw articles, which include changes to the salaries of town employees.
Article 25 was adopted to allow the town clerk to make “non-substantive” ministerial corrections to the town’s bylaws.
Article 26 was adopted. The article sought to approve a home rule petition to the state to exempt the town from Chapter 31 of the Massachusetts General Laws which governs recruitment and hiring for a permanent full-time police officer. The town has faced challenges hiring qualified police candidates, and allowing the town to come out of the current civil service system in this case would help expand recruitment and increase the candidate pool. The town will still have its own entry level police exam and will still give preference to town residents and veterans.
Article 27 was withdrawn by Select Board Chair Todd Johnson. The article would have allowed the town to accept access easements on Poland Avenue to access Robbie Terris Way.
Articles 28 and 29, seeking to accept Border Road and Grammy’s Way as public ways, were tabled for special Town Meeting on Wednesday.
Article 30 was a citizen petition submitted by resident George Ferdinand. The article reads: “To the General Bylaws: Any elected board or committee member can not hold the position of chair for more than two consecutive years effective the municipal elections of 2022.” The article was defeated by the body.
Town Meeting recessed and reconvened at 7:30 p.m. on May 3, 2022.
