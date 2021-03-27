TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for a virtual four-hour meeting via WebEx on March 22, 2021.
The board voted to approve an as-built acceptance and bond release for 1455 Main St.
The board voted to endorse an approval not required plan for 2212 Main St. after a presentation from representative Dick Cuoco.
The board reviewed a concept plan for veterans’ housing at 1660 Main St. with Peter Graham of Soldier On. The project is being developed in conjunction with Tewksbury Home Build.
The four-story building will contain 21 total units, with three studios and 18 one-bedroom apartments, and will be 100 percent affordable. The plan requests waivers in lieu of a 40B process, including one for building height; the site is graded below street level.
The board asked to see a rendering with further reduced elevation on the building at a future meeting.
The board reviewed a definitive subdivision/open space residential design special permit for John F. Sullivan and Barbara Field Trust at 1009 Livingston St. The proponent addressed comments from a DPW review letter and planned to submit changes to the department in the coming days.
The board voted to accept a new land disturbance permit application, and continued the hearing to their next meeting.
The board returned to a discussion about a definitive subdivision/open space residential design at 181 Pine St. Developer Jim Andella, with attorney Dave Plunkett and consultant Matt Hamor reviewed recent changes to stormwater and driveway changes, and discussed elevation and grading on the parcel.
An abutter called in with concerns about flooding affecting his property. Board member Eric Ryder noted that the homeowners’ association will be responsible for submitting an annual maintenance report to the town, and the abutter will have recourse to address the issue.
Other board members discussed bringing in a third party to assess the issue of flooding.
The board continued the item to the next meeting in order to seek more clarification on the issue.
The board reviewed a site plan special permit, use special permit, land disturbance permit, and special permit for 1023 and 1029 East St. American Gutter is seeking to relocate to the property, which was previously permitted by the board.
Design consultant Andy Street reviewed the plan for phased construction. The board asked to be presented with a timeline and voted to continue the discussion to the next meeting.
The board returned to a discussion about a special permit for a Starbucks by Tewksbury Realty Ventures, LLC at 1800 Main St. Engineer Kevin Solli reviewed the revised plan and traffic study, which were submitted to the town.
In response to question over queuing for drive-through, Solli explained that the design will include a widened egress lane.
The board expressed concerns over parking for customers. The hearing was continued pending final approval from the town engineer.
The board reviewed an open space residential design/definitive subdivision/land disturbance permit for 920 and 978 Main St., with proponent Arnie Martel on behalf of Catherine Cooney and Alan and Patricia Brenden.
Consultant Jim Hanley reviewed changes to roadway width, which had previously been a concern amongst board members. The board expressed their willingness to vote for waivers and continued the issue to the next meeting.
The board returned to a discussion about a site plan special permit for Francesca Land, LLC at 913 East St. Hanley explained that the proponent is willing to build a sidewalk instead of paying a fee in order to allow the project to meet the construction deadline.
Members discussed conditions of the project with Town Planner Anna McGinty, and voted to approve the waivers and site plan special permit.
The board continued a discussion on a site plan special permit, special permit, and land disturbance permit at 935 Main St. on behalf of the town of Tewksbury.
Members discussed strategies for shortening meetings.
“We can definitely do a better job amongst ourselves on making sure we stick to the stuff we’re actually talking about,” said member Steve Johnson. “We do go off on tangents here.”
McGinty suggested moving administrative items to the end of the agenda.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 12, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.