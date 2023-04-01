TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on March 21, 2023 at town hall. Member Jay Kelly was absent.
The meeting was to be Kelly’s last as a board member, as he opted not to run for reelection. Chair Todd Johnson said the board planned to invite Kelly back to be recognized for his service at a future meeting.
“I want to thank him for his service, and I think we — all of those of us past and present who served with him — would agree that Mr. Kelly made the board better,” he said.
The board reviewed a transfer of license, alteration of premises, and management/operating agreement following the change in ownership of the Holiday Inn at 4 Highwood Drive to a Hilton Garden Inn.
Manager James Tourtillotte outlined an $18 million renovation of the nearly 150,000 square foot hotel, noting that in addition to pool and kitchen updates, a patio will be included. The hotel is expected to be ready for guests in May. Tourtillotte said that he anticipates event rooms and function space will eventually open on site to accommodate events. The board approved the application.
The board voted to accept a seven-acre parcel of conservation land at 2347 Main St., near the South Tewksbury Walgreens. The landlocked parcel is largely wetlands, and was recommended for preservation by the open space and recreation plan committee.
Town Manager Richard Montuori presented the board with an updated draft application and guide for businesses applying for entertainment licensing. Montuori explained that after consulting with nearby communities, the town was able to better clarify when businesses will need to come before the board for approval. Montuori will create a list of businesses whose licenses will be renewed at the fee cost of $25.
The board discussed a tree removal order with DPW Director Kevin Hardiman and resident Susan Young. The board recently granted a temporary appeal to halt the removal of a tree in front of Young’s home. She and Hardiman were able to meet to discuss the fate of the tree; it will be removed but the town will work to replace trees over time.
Young said that while she was unhappy with the removal of the tree, she felt positively about plans to replant to more trees around town.
In committee reports, member Mark Kratman said he was working with the town’s legislative delegation to earmark funds for infrastructure and public safety.
“We’re pushing and making it known that we need these funds,” said member James Mackey.
Mackey also noted the recent opening of Eco Auto on Main Street, a green and electric vehicle dealership at the site of the old Nissan dealership, and congratulated the company on its long journey.
Member Jayne Wellman shared that the Tewksbury DEI committee recently hosted two successful listening sessions with members of the LGBTQ community and other residents to develop smart goals for a Winchester Hospital grant, which was secured by the Front Line Initiative. She also highlighted a recent housing production workshop hosted by Town Planner Alex Lowder.
The board voted to add an additional year to Montuori’s current three-year contract term for “a period of further stability for the community,” said Johnson, noting that the process was initiated by the board and was not at the town manager’s request.
The board also voted for an increase of 2.25 percent to Montuori’s annual base pay.
“I want to thank Mr. Montuori for his collaboration, cooperation and most importantly, the good work that he does every day of the week for the community as a whole and for this board,” Johnson concluded.
Montuori came to the town in 2010 after several years as executive vice president at MassDevelopment, the state’s finance and development authority, and postings as municipal manager in Billerica and Marshfield. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Suffolk University. Montuori is Tewksbury’s second town manager since the position was created by voters in the 1980s.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 4, 2023. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
