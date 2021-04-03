TEWKSBURY — In this year’s Board of Selectmen race, James Mackey III is one of four candidates in competition for the two open seats on the ballot. In deciding to run for office, Mackey hopes to pursue local public service as a means of continuing to serve the nation and the commonwealth, as he has throughout his career in the Army.
A fourth-generation Tewksbury resident, Mackey has been in the Army for almost 13 years. During this time, he supported domestic operations, such as Boston Marathons and Fourth of July Esplanade Missions, and he was deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Currently, he works as the Principal Security Engineer of Global Product Security for Smith + Nephew.
In terms of goals if elected, Mackey plans on focusing on several key issues, including fiscal responsibility in regards to navigating a post-COVID recession, exploring funding options to provide affordable housing to seniors and veterans, transparency in regards to making the town website more user-friendly, and establishing preventative cybersecurity measures.
Mackey cites the most important issue facing Tewksbury currently as being infrastructure issues. In particular, he noted how water mains and road conditions tend to be two of the most common topics of discussion when talking with the families of Tewksbury. Oftentimes, Mackey noted that issues with water pipes often require roads to be torn up and patched in order to access them.
The repeated patching adds to the already deteriorating road conditions, and it will continue to be a problem even if every road in town were to be redone. In order to fix this issue, Mackey proposes creating a plan to resolve both issues at the same time.
“I would like to see an assessment of our water system and roads done so that we can define a comprehensive plan to address both water and road issues one section at a time,” he said. “As you will often hear me say, ‘We need a plan of action and accompanying milestones’ so that the residents of Tewksbury are informed of what is planned, can track progress, and hold their elected officials accountable.”
As election day in Tewksbury rapidly approaches, Mackey hopes to emphasize to voters his hope to bring about a fresh perspective to town government, and a means by which to provide solutions to longstanding issues.
“Voters should know that above all I believe in accountability and professionalism, I am not a political insider in town, and I look to bring new perspective and new energy to our local government,” Mackey said. “For years the answer to many questions asked by the residents of Tewksbury has been ‘We can do better.’ I believe it is time to start doing better.”
Voters can contact Mackey by email at James@MackeyforTewksbury.com, or through his campaign website at MackeyforTewksbury.com.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. With any questions, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355.
